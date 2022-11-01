ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Distractify

Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair

Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3

Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swipes bag in loss

Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Harper had a quiet night offensively, as did the rest of the Philadelphia offense, but he was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier and catcher Christian Vazquez in the second inning. The steal marked his 12th of the season in 16 attempts and his first of the postseason. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the hit column Thursday night during the crucial Game 5 in the 2-2 series. Harper is slated to face righty Justin Verlander in Game 5 -- he is 3-for-8 lifetime against Verlander.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

World Series Game 3 postponed: Rain pushes Phillies-Astros to Tuesday, changes schedule for 2022 Fall Classic

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait one more day to resume the 2022 World Series. Game 3 of the Fall Classic has been postponed due to rain, MLB announced Monday evening just about an hour before first pitch. It will instead be played Tuesday, and the rest of the series will be pushed back one day. There will still be an off-day for travel between Thursday's Game 5 and, if necessary, Friday's Game 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Phillies fans troll the Astros with literal sign stealing

The Houston Astros just can’t live down their 2017 cheating scandal, and Philadelphia Phillies fans brought it up in the perfect way. There’s no secret that the Houston Astros didn’t rightfully earn their 2017 World Series title, and fans aren’t ‘forgiving and forgetting.’ Philadelphia Phillies fans are, in fact, using that as leverage to support their team in the most creative of ways, such as a billboard referencing the Astros ‘stealing their signs.’
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana

We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
HOUSTON, TX

