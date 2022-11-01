Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair
Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
Astros’ Justin Verlander Explains Why He Flipped Off Phillies Fans
Upon arriving in Philadelphia on Monday, Verlander exchanged some, let’s say, pleasantries with the locals.
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
Astros players take kids trick-or-treating in Philly hotel after Game 3 postponed
Despite being in a Philadelphia hotel, the Astros made sure their kids still had a great Halloween.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Mattress Mack Was Sticking Up for the Astros in Philly
A viral video on Tuesday night showed Mattress Mack exchanging words with Philadelphia fans after the 7-0 Astros loss in World Series Game 3.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Phillies vs. Astros Game 3 live updates as Fall Classic resumes in Philadelphia
The 2022 World Series resumed Tuesday night with Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park after two days off. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and the series has shifted to Philadelphia for Games 3-5. Here's how you can watch Game 3, which was originally scheduled for Monday but got rained out.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia restaurant denies Astros' catering request during 2022 World Series, gets heckled by fans
Some things are bigger than money. That is definitely the case in Philadelphia, where the Phillies are getting set to host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. While in Philadelphia, the Astros need to find some team meals, but that has proven to be somewhat...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin earned "Super Two" status, making him eligible for salary arbitration despite not yet having three years of service time.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3
Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Finishes as Runner-Up for NL Gold Glove Award
He finished behind Max Fried for the award.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Updated World Series Schedule After Game 3 Postponement
With game three of the World Series being postponed to Tuesday due to rain, changes have been made to the 2022 World Series schedule, between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Here is the latest World Series schedule.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swipes bag in loss
Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Harper had a quiet night offensively, as did the rest of the Philadelphia offense, but he was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier and catcher Christian Vazquez in the second inning. The steal marked his 12th of the season in 16 attempts and his first of the postseason. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the hit column Thursday night during the crucial Game 5 in the 2-2 series. Harper is slated to face righty Justin Verlander in Game 5 -- he is 3-for-8 lifetime against Verlander.
CBS Sports
World Series Game 3 postponed: Rain pushes Phillies-Astros to Tuesday, changes schedule for 2022 Fall Classic
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait one more day to resume the 2022 World Series. Game 3 of the Fall Classic has been postponed due to rain, MLB announced Monday evening just about an hour before first pitch. It will instead be played Tuesday, and the rest of the series will be pushed back one day. There will still be an off-day for travel between Thursday's Game 5 and, if necessary, Friday's Game 6.
Phillies fans troll the Astros with literal sign stealing
The Houston Astros just can’t live down their 2017 cheating scandal, and Philadelphia Phillies fans brought it up in the perfect way. There’s no secret that the Houston Astros didn’t rightfully earn their 2017 World Series title, and fans aren’t ‘forgiving and forgetting.’ Philadelphia Phillies fans are, in fact, using that as leverage to support their team in the most creative of ways, such as a billboard referencing the Astros ‘stealing their signs.’
CBS Sports
World Series 2022: Philadelphians troll Astros with multiple sign-stealing related billboards before Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series on Tuesday night and the city is already trolling the visitors. Billboards poking fun at the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017 have already gone up around the city. At least two about...
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana
We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
Comments / 0