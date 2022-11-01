FBI has investigated threats against Nancy Pelosi for years, new report finds

A suspect is facing charges after assaulting Paul Pelosi in his home while looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) . However, this attack was just the culmination of numerous threats against the speaker going back years.

Federal records obtained by USA Today revealed the U.S. Capitol Police had notified the FBI of threats against Pelosi at least four times from 2013 to 2017. However, the report noted federal prosecutors very rarely pursued charges.

While USA Today noted violent threats have been commonplace among both Democratic and Republican leaders, Pelosi has become a common target over the past decade. Others who faced threats include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Rep. Rashida Talib (D-Mich.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The records, which reportedly go back decades, described at least 80 members of Congress that have faced threats.

However, there were numerous high-profile, serious threats against Pelosi in particular.

One threat, which came in 2013 against Pelosi and other leading Democrats, resulted in a massive federal investigation. "Your time is about up scumbags," the suspect reportedly wrote on social media, according to an FBI affidavit . "Your dirt nap is coming very soon."

Law enforcement executed a raid on the suspect's house and found a massive cache of weapons, the affidavit reported. This included numerous piles of ammunition, rifles, a bayonet, a sword, knives, and a flak jacket.

While these types of threats are rarely prosecuted, the suspect was sentenced to 15 months in prison.