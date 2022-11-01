Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’
Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Truth Social's CEO said he and Donald Trump 'like the fact' that Kanye West is buying Parler because free speech is 'absolutely necessary'
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said Trump and him "like the fact" Kanye West is buying Parler. Nunes told Fox Business only Truth Social and Rumble act as a fail-safe for American free speech. "We are basically building an entire parallel ecosystem that cannot be canceled," Nunes said. Donald Trump...
‘Bad boy billionaire’ Elon Musk deletes support of Kanye and Trump following accusations of anti–Semitism
Associating himself with Kanye West and Donald Trump may have gotten Elon Musk into trouble with Jewish groups. In addition to being a visionary tech disrupter, Elon Musk is also a shitposter extraordinaire—and it risks getting him further into trouble with ethnic minorities. The richest man in the world...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
TechSpot
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Russian broadcaster that argued for drowning Ukrainian children wants Elon Musk to reverse Twitter ban
The head of Russia Today took to Twitter personally to ask the Tesla CEO and free speech absolutist for help in spreading the Kremlin’s pro-war message.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
