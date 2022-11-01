Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
myarklamiss.com
Online guitar class hosted by South Arkansas Community College
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southark Community Education is hosting an online class called “Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People” on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 6:30 PM – 9 PM. In a few short hours in the class, participants will be able to learn basic chords and strumming patterns that will have them playing along to their favorite songs in no time.
myarklamiss.com
Rachel’s Challenge comes to El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado’s Donate for Life Finishing event for Mark Pinckard
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado’s Medical Center of South Arkansas will be holding a fundraising event to raise money to finish the floragraph for Mark Pinckard that will be featured in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. In 2002, shortly after his El...
myarklamiss.com
Taylor resident honored with Elder Choice Award
TAYLOR, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Carla Cooper is the Housekeeping Supervisor at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor, Ark., where she has worked for 14 years. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Carla was awarded the Elder’s Choice Award by Governor Asa Hutchinson at a ceremony in North Little Rock, Ark., hosted by Southern Administrative Services LLC.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia Housing Authority gets $3500 donation from Ablemarle
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ablemarle Foundation, created in 2007 by Ablemarle with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in the communities where they live and operate, has donated $3500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. In 2021, the foundation donated over $5 million in community grants, focusing efforts on education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives and their employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs allowed another $900,000 to be distributed.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
El Dorado High to begin using detection system on November 7th; future entry procedures explained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the El Dorado School District announced the Opengate Detection System will be delivered this week. After the staff receives training on the proper use of the equipment, the system will be placed at El Dorado High School on November 17, 2022. According to officials, the […]
KNOE TV8
El Dorado high school students to go through detectors entering school
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Superintendent’s Office has announced that El Dorado High School will begin using the Opengate Detection System on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Staff will receive training on how to properly use the equipment, and the building will be open at 7 a.m....
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas Natural Areas offer deer hunts for veterans
WARREN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bradley County, Ark., is known for private land hunting and quality deer it has available to hunters. The acreage is not only known as a getaway for hunters during fall deer and spring turkey seasons, but also as a place for hikers on a 2.2-mile trail as well as areas for watching wildlife throughout the year.
myarklamiss.com
Union County ballot error puts Shepherd, Barker on all ballots
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, the Union County Election Commission held an emergency meeting at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to address a ballot error. The error, concerning State Rep. Sonia Barker (R- Smackover) and Rep. Matthew Shepherd (R- El Dorado), will not affect the outcome of the race.
magnoliareporter.com
Emerson selects its Homecoming court
Emerson High School has selected its 2022 Homecoming Court representatives. The Homecoming ceremony will be 5 p.m. Friday in the Emerson Gymnasium. The representatives are Alexandria Fish, Tori Mattmiller, Ryleigh Hays, Evylynn Ellis, Deziray Vaughan, Gabby Harrell, Meg Ainsworth, Ja'Kayla Doss, Havyn Carrington, Gloria Carrasco, Kendall Staggs, Brylie Hughes, London Hughes, India Glover, Lexi Samples, Makiah Richardson, Hannah Massey and Breanna McWilliams.
myarklamiss.com
Mayoral candidates share ideas ahead of general elections in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Early voting is underway in the Natural State. Before heading to the polls to cast your vote, it’s important to know who you want to vote for. Our station set out to hear from the three candidates vying for the mayoral position for the City of El Dorado.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are...
hopeprescott.com
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 3rd
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/3/2022) Building high pressure aloft will keep temperatures above normal for the next few afternoons, but a cold front will bring showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss early this weekend. Overall, a pleasant Thursday expected, with temperatures climbing into the 80s… well above normal...
magnoliareporter.com
Car overturns, Rison man dies in Jefferson County wreck
A Rison man died Sunday in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 520 north of Pine Bluff. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Eric Leopard, 25, was driving a 2000 model Ford north when it veered into the median and overturned several times before striking a cable barrier. Leopard was ejected.
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 2nd
West Monroe, LA – (11/02/22) Another clear and quiet night with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. Patchy fog and clouds are part of the forecast early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s as we see more sunshine in the afternoon. ****Severe Potential****
KSLA
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor
LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.
