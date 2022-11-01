ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
ScienceAlert

Almost 1 in 2 Americans Didn't Tell The Truth About COVID, Study Finds

A national survey conducted in the United States suggests public honesty and compliance were lacking in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 40 percent of 1,733 adult respondents admitted to breaking quarantine rules or misrepresenting the preventative measures they were taking to reduce viral spread. A...
Psych Centra

Depression: How to Call in Sick for Mental Health Reasons

When you’re having mental health challenges, sick leave can make a big difference. Not sure what to say when calling in sick with depression? Here are some options. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health — and prioritizing self-care over work is necessary sometimes, whether it’s the flu or depression. But due to stigma and misconceptions, it’s often harder to talk with your employer about mental health.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Financial Manipulation Is a Key Component For Trapping Women In Abusive Relationships

It is an all too familiar story. A woman marries the man whom she believes to be the love of her life, and the two become husband and wife. The wife has a blooming career, as does her husband. Eventually, they decide to start a family, and it simply makes more sense for the woman to quit her job. Perhaps she makes a little less, or perhaps not. Either way, the man cannot leave his job. He simply has too many opportunities ahead of him.
Tyler Mc.

Study States Psychopaths Are Highly Concentrated In Three Career Paths: CEO, Lawyer, or Media

Many people want to avoid being around psychopaths or people with mental illnesses that are associated with a lack of empathy or emotional intelligence. If you are one of those people who wish to avoid working around somebody who is a psychopath or a sociopath, then there are a bunch of different professions that it would probably be best for people to avoid. Inc.com has a news article that lists the professions that someone who lacks empathy is the most likely to join or have a career in. If you want to spend time away from people with conditions like antisocial personality disorder, narcissism, borderline personality disorder, or some other extreme lack of empathy, you should probably not take any of the three following careers according to a study done by a psychologist named Kevin Dutton:
Salon

Zombies abound in nature: Viruses and parasites can cause real-world zombification

One of the most influential texts of the 19th century, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" is widely regarded as one of the first true science fiction novels. The book's Gothic author, Mary Shelley, was keen to the cutting edge science of her time, inspired in part by misinterpretation of galvanism, which is electricity produced by chemical action, causing behavior like muscle contraction, for example.
Psych Centra

Abusive Relationship Therapy: Is It Helpful?

Couples therapy isn’t often recommended for abusive relationships, but individual counseling and other strategies may help. Many couples seek counseling to learn better communication, get through a rough patch, or rebuild trust and understanding. But some couples who seek couples therapy may be in an abusive relationship. Couples counseling...
psychologytoday.com

The Unaddressed Moral Dimensions of Trauma

The current models for psychological trauma ignore the essential moral dimensions of experiencing trauma. When a traumatized person feels the injustice or violation of a trauma, it is not sufficient to help them find ways to relax or forget. Often, victims of trauma feel a moral responsibility to respond to...
psychologytoday.com

The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior

The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
Sacramento News & Review

Barbara Ehrenreich was ‘Ready for Battle’

The author leveraged her success to fight for both struggling writers and struggling workers. Alissa Quart reflects on her late mentor’s mind, heart and soul. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. When Barbara Ehrenreich’s book “Nickel and Dimed”...
B.Karl

Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating

This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
