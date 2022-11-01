Read full article on original website
The Verge
Apple’s own 5G modems might come to iPhones later than expected
Apple will once again rely on Qualcomm modems for its 2023 iPhones, Qualcomm said on its Q4 2022 earnings call, meaning that we’ll be waiting a little while longer for Apple to introduce its long-rumored custom 5G modem. Nikkei reported in 2021 that Apple was looking to introduce its...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Apple Insider
Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line
Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcoming iPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple -- at least through the next iPhone lineup. According to Bloomberg, Qualcomm has informed its...
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
TechRadar
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
Apple Insider
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Apple considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500
A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced the iPad 10. With new colors, USB-C support, the A14 Bionic chip, and a few other tweaks, customers started noticing that due to the price increase of this tablet and its accessories, the new iPad can cost more than $800. While this is very expensive for an entry-level tablet, a report suggests that Apple had considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500.
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
Cult of Mac
The Mac is back! Apple ships most MacBooks ever
Apple shipped a record number of MacBooks during the September quarter, a whopping 26% increase over the same period of 2021, according to a market-analysis firm. That’s more than the company has ever shipped in a single quarter. At the same time, Windows notebook-makers saw their shipments decline. Apple...
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
techunwrapped.com
The rollable iPad will arrive in 2024, long before a $2,500 foldable iPhone
The experts seem to agree on one point: the foldable or rollable iPhone is not for now. Before that, we could see a flexible iPad land in 2024. It would add to the confusion for potential Macbook Pro and other Macbook Air buyers. CCS Insight has made a bold prediction....
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 and 15: Apple is finally conforming with the competition (against its will), and I'm all for it
Ah, Apple. I hate apples, or sweet food in general, but they're healthy, people say. And like the actual fruit, Apple's products are pretty sweet, smooth, and widely beloved. But oranges, bananas, and other fruits also exist, and of course, we're using those as metaphors for other smartphone brands. Other smartphone brands that have been adding new, cutting-edge features to their phones to get your attention, while Apple was playing it safe, moving at its own (usually quite slow) pace, without seemingly even trying to catch up.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone SE 4 could launch with an OLED panel instead of LCD
Previous rumours suggested Apple would reuse the iPhone XR chassis for the upcoming iPhone SE 4. Shortly after, controversial leaker Jon Prosser and 3D artist Ian Zelbo drew up some renders of the low-cost iPhone. Industry analyst Ross Young, one of the first people to reveal the iPhone SE 4's display specs, now states that the smartphone could use an OLED panel.
5G support coming to iPhone users in India with iOS 16.2 as regional sales boom
IPhone users in India will finally be able to take advantage of 5G connectivity starting next week. In a statement to The IndianExpress, Apple confirmed that a new beta of iOS 16.2 next week will bring 5G support to iPhone users in India using Airtel or Jio networks. Apple has...
