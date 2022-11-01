ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Brawl Erupts at NYC High School; 5 Students Arrested, 1 Hurt

Five students -- three boys and two girls -- were arrested Wednesday and likely will be charged with assault following a melee at their Queens high school, authorities say. The disturbance at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, which has about 465 kids enrolled in its grade 9-12 and special education programs, broke out shortly after noon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gun found under sofa cushion of man in raid in Richmond, police allege

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in Richmond and arrested a 47-year-old man after authorities allege they recovered a loaded gun, cocaine and steroids last week. Officers armed with a search warrant swarmed the residence of Thomas Vincifora on the 200 block of Center Street on Thursday shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police and the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
amny.com

Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police took […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY

