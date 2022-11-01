Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Family of man who died in DOC custody demands answers, closure of Rikers Island
Candles and photos sit outside the family's Washington Heights home to honor Gilberto Garcia, who died at Rikers on Monday.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
5 students arrested after brawl at NYPD high school
Five students were arrested after a massive brawl over someone “disrespecting” another person broke out at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Queens.
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
NBC New York
Machete-Wielder Shot by Cops in Brooklyn Attacked Woman Hours Earlier: NYPD
Police in Brooklyn shot a man who was allegedly armed with a 20-inch machete and a kitchen knife when he ran up to an NYPD lieutenant Tuesday, hours after injuring other people, according to law enforcement sources and officials. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old James Olla of Brooklyn, was shot...
NBC New York
Brawl Erupts at NYC High School; 5 Students Arrested, 1 Hurt
Five students -- three boys and two girls -- were arrested Wednesday and likely will be charged with assault following a melee at their Queens high school, authorities say. The disturbance at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, which has about 465 kids enrolled in its grade 9-12 and special education programs, broke out shortly after noon.
Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Police ID victim, suspect of fatal Bronx stabbing
The man that was stabbed and killed in his Mott Haven apartment on Halloween night has been identified by police.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
News 12
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
NYPD to assist in search of officer gone missing while vacationing in Guyana
An NYPD officer in Brooklyn that went missing on Sunday while vacationing in Guyana is presumed dead, authorities said.
Tyler Flach convicted on all charges in Oceanside stabbing death of teen
Flach's lawyers did not deny he dealt the deadly blow, but they argued he did not intend to kill Morris.
Gun found under sofa cushion of man in raid in Richmond, police allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in Richmond and arrested a 47-year-old man after authorities allege they recovered a loaded gun, cocaine and steroids last week. Officers armed with a search warrant swarmed the residence of Thomas Vincifora on the 200 block of Center Street on Thursday shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police and the criminal complaint.
Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl, soliciting a minor
Malik Ellis was arrested in February after a two-month investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
amny.com
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police took […]
Woman standing outside Brooklyn bodega is shot in back, legs by stray bullets
A woman, who police believe was a bystander, was shot in the back and critically injured as she stood outside a bodega in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
