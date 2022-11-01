Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines share special moment with Peoples in cross country season finale
Polk County’s cross country season came to an end Saturday as the Wolverines competed in the 2A West Regional in Swannanoa. Senior Susanna Ashworth led the Wolverine girls with a 29th-place effort while junior Jayln Thomas topped the Polk boys with a 39th-place showing in the event held at Asheville Christian Academy.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Winifred Volpe
TRYON – Winifred Volpe, 95, of Tryon, passed away, Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Volpe who passed away in 2001. Mrs. Volpe was very involved in many volunteer organizations in Polk County after moving here in 1983 coming from Houston, Texas. She was a real estate broker for many years.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales recently featured “Night at the Museum”
The program featured eight historical vignettes depicting events in the history of the railroad and the town of Saluda. Visitors traveled back in time where they met:. Joel Roberts Poinsett 1835– performed by Dave O’Brien. Captain Charles Pearson and Colonel Thaddeus Coleman 1877- performed by Mike Reeves and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
DeCesare speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon
Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon had the pleasure of seeing pictures and hearing from Lorraine DeCesare about her “17 Days in Italy.”. Lorraine planned the trip avoiding major highways and the big cities in Italy. She pointed out the beautiful, old architecture and commented on the cuisine of the small towns. She also indicated that on the road trip with a friend, they had at least three “incidents” on the back roads.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bobby Douglas Walker
Mill Spring– Bobby Douglas Walker, 79, of Mill Spring, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022. Raised in Polk County, he was the son of the late Douglas and Ruby Pruitt Walker. Bobby worked in the electrical industry until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years and was actively serving as a deacon. Bobby’s biggest mission in life was helping others and serving the Lord. When he wasn’t spending time at the church, he enjoyed camping with his family and watching racing.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair opens Saturday
Landrum Market Pavilion kicks off the holiday season at winter farmers market. LANDRUM––The Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair at Landrum Market Pavilion opens Saturday, November 5. Over the last few weeks, the market transitioned from its summer market to its first winter market in the brand-new pavilion building.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”
Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Perfectly Franck’ at Holy Cross Episcopal Church
Brennan Szafron, organist and choirmaster of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, located at 150 Melrose Ave. in Tryon, NC will be performing the complete organ works of Cesar Franck in a series of two recitals in observance of the 200th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The first recital will be on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m., and the second recital will be on Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolyn Smith Fisher
TRYON – Carolyn Smith Fisher, 77, of Tryon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Tryon, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Bertha Williams Smith and wife of the late Garry R. Fisher who passed away in 2013. Carolyn work many years at St. Luke’s Hospital and did private caregiving. She enjoyed flower pressing with her mother. Carolyn was a former president of the V.F.W. Post 10349 Ladies Auxiliary in Mill Spring and attended Carolina Foothills Christian Church.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce to hold quarterly meeting
Social media and Isothermal Small Business Center to be topics of discussion. TRYON– Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce is set to hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, November 10 at the Town of Tryon Depot located at 22 Depot Street in Tryon. The meeting will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast bites for attendees. Guest speakers will start their presentations at 8:30 a.m.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Historical Museum to hold ‘Night At the Museum’ event
On Tuesday, November 15 the Polk County Historical Museum is going to be open for citizens young and old to see what our local museum has to offer. Featured during the night will be characters from our past walking around the facility in period clothing. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum on 60 Walker Street.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade set for December 1
City of Landrum now accepting applications to join parade lineup. LANDRUM– The Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade is set to take place in downtown Landrum on Thursday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start on North Trade Avenue, then turn left down Rutherford Street. The route will end at Landrum Middle School. Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at the Landrum Depot.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Campobello man sentenced to 18 years in prison
Samuel McClain pleaded guilty to March crime spree in northern Spartanburg County. CAMPOBELLO– On Wednesday, November 2, Samuel Olen McClain, 66 of Campobello, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to bank robbery, petty larceny, and attempted armed robbery. According to a release from Solicitor...
