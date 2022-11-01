Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
DraftKings Maryland: Sign Up Bonus Offer Remains Live Before Launch
Sports fans have hundreds of reasons to use this DraftKings Maryland promo offer. The opportunity to benefit from this offer, however, will only be around for a limited time. Using this offer before it goes away will provide you with a timely boost when launch day arrive. DraftKings Sportsbook. Maryland.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema claims officials apologized for one play following Illinois' loss to MSU
Bret Bielema was not happy about Michigan State being able to change the penalty conditions of one play late in the first half. After Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked, running back Chase Brown was called for an illegal block that Michigan State initially declined. During the timeout called by...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota
Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker shares initial reaction to Michigan State's road upset of No. 16 Illinois
Mel Tucker and his Michigan State Spartans got a big 23-15 upset win over No. 16 Illinois in Week 10. That win came on the road in Champaign as the Spartans try to stabilize things moving forward. Tucker addressed the win over a ranked Fighting Illini immediately after game during...
saturdaytradition.com
With Illinois and Purdue laying eggs, the B1G West is a big, wide-open mess
The Big Ten West is saving its biggest mess for last. Or next-to-last, anyway. With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season of what is expected to be the penultimate season of B1G divisional play, 5 teams maintain a legitimate shot at representing the division in the Big Ten championship game. Illinois has a tenuous 1-game lead over Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin drops 'forged through fire' hype video ahead of Week 10 matchup with Maryland
Wisconsin dropped a hype video titled “Pure gold is forged through the fire.” The video was released in anticipation of a B1G Week 10 matchup with Maryland. The minute-long video showcased highlights from the team’s 2022 victories, including the impressive B1G win over Purdue in Week 9.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin DB, addresses Jim Leonhard's potential readiness for head coaching job
Hunter Wohler has some strong thoughts on his interim coach. Jim Leonhard has taken the responsibilities as interim head coach of Wisconsin. Wohler — a second-year safety — weighed in on Leonhard’s work and believes he is next to lead the Badgers. Wohler opened up on Leonhard...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dials up painful analogy for blustery conditions during OSU's Week 10 win
Ryan Day and Ohio State escaped Evanston unscathed with a 21-7 win over Northwestern. However, it was not a particularly fun afternoon for the Buckeyes. The conditions clearly bothered quarterback CJ Stroud and the offense throughout the game. After the win, Day had an interesting comparison for the afternoon. According...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta, Iowa AD, updates B1G's timeline for determining future alignment for football
Gary Barta — the athletic director at Iowa — addressed when the B1G could have its mind made up on future scheduling plans for football. Already, the B1G has announced the schedule for 2023, complete with East and West divisions for at least one more season. The B1G was always going to have to reinvestigate the conference alignment when USC and UCLA join for 2024, and Barta addressed that matter Thursday.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska
Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football drops 'the fire' hype video for Week 10
Ohio State football is gearing up for a Week 10 matchup against Northwestern. While the Buckeyes will be heavily favored in that contest, Ohio State is entering the November stretch of the schedule while trying to remain unbeaten. “The fire” is the theme for the weekly hype video of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana basketball preview: 10 things to know (and a prediction) for 2022-23 season
Indiana is almost universally the preseason pick to win the Big Ten this season. The reason is simple: The Hoosiers 3 All-Big Ten caliber players in Trayce Jackson-Davis, the conference’s preseason Player of the Year, fellow big Race Thompson and point guard Xavier Johnson, plus experienced role players and potential freshman star Jalen Hood-Schifino.
saturdaytradition.com
CBB analyst includes 2 B1G programs on list of top 10 fanbases across college basketball
College basketball season starts Monday and some programs around the B1G are preparing for a run at the National Title in early April. Ahead of the first week of college basketball, Andy Katz released his rankings for the 10 best and most passionate fanbases in America, including 2 B1G programs on the list – Indiana and Illinois.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Wisconsin defense tears apart Terrapins in Week 10 win
Wisconsin’s defense dismantled Maryland during a 23-10 win in a B1G crossover game in windy and rainy conditions at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers’ defense, led by senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton and senior outside linebacker Nick Herbig, held Maryland to 189 total yards. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa,...
