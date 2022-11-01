Gary Barta — the athletic director at Iowa — addressed when the B1G could have its mind made up on future scheduling plans for football. Already, the B1G has announced the schedule for 2023, complete with East and West divisions for at least one more season. The B1G was always going to have to reinvestigate the conference alignment when USC and UCLA join for 2024, and Barta addressed that matter Thursday.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO