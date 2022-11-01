ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DC Bill Busch shares high praise for Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have another tough task as they face the 5-3 Minnesota Gophers this upcoming Saturday. The Huskers’ defensive coordinator Bill Busch knows his squad will have a challenge in stopping running back Mo Ibrahim. Busch gave the running back high praise and a huge compliment during his...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf

Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
annandaleadvocate.com

Cards’ season ends in overtime

The Cardinal football team hosted the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the Section 5-3AA quarterfinal game. The Cards came into the game with a 5-5 regular season record and were seeded fourth. The Crusaders came to the game with a 1-8 record and were seeded fifth. Subscribe...
ANNANDALE, MN
MinnPost

Compromise possible in school name change

Patrick Henry High School was built in Minneapolis in 1926 and began its history as a junior high school. It was not until the late 1930s that it became a combined junior and senior high school. In the 1970s it became a stand-alone senior high school. Patrick Henry High School...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bethel University News

Bethel University Foundation Announces 2022 Strategic Growth Award Recipients

The Bethel University Foundation, an independent nonprofit that partners with the university, awarded $146,380 to four initiatives dedicated to growing enrollment and driving the affordability of the Bethel education. Over the summer, the Bethel University Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Strategic Growth Awards. “Through Strategic Growth Award projects,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
waste360.com

Minnesota Aluminum Recycler Unveils 70,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center

Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center today with employees, customers and local officials. The $6-million project completed this fall provides a new face to the facility and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize and become Minnesota’s recycling plant of the future. Click here to download photos of the facility.
MINNESOTA STATE

