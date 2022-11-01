Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Arrested in Reported South Station Kidnapping Expected to Face Judge
A man is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday for his role in what police are investigating as a possible kidnapping of a baby boy. The baby is now home safe with his mother, after some scary moments at Boston's South Station Wednesday evening. An alert went out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the MBTA Transit Police that someone had taken a baby from his mother.
NECN
Man Suspected of Killing Woman in Brockton Dead After Drinking Battery Acid, DA Says
The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at an apartment building in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, officials say. Joao Correia, 56, had been in critical condition at a local hospital Wednesday night, after allegedly stabbing Veronica Goncalves Rosa, 48, to death. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz had called it a "savage, brutal" attack.
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times pleads not guilty
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected to...
NECN
After Pregnant Cow Is Fatally Shot at NH Farm, Police Seek Information
A pregnant cow died, along with her unborn calf, after being shot at a farm in Weare, New Hampshire, on Sunday, according to the farm's owner. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division is asking for information on who shot the animal. “You must have skipped Hunter Safety...
NECN
Man Shot Dead in Brockton, DA Says
A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, officials say. The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, was found wounded on West Park Street near Warren Avenue about 7:31 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He had been shot in his right shoulder. The man...
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times after bar altercation
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning is due in court Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected...
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
NECN
Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Pa. Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman
Police in Boston say they have arrested a man wanted in an August crash that killed a woman in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania. The Boston Police Department said officers in its fugitive unit arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton Wednesday afternoon on Albany Street. Clayton was being sought on a warrant out...
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
NECN
Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA
A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
Veronica Goncalves was 48 years old, a mother of two, and a grandmother of one. Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, a Brockton mother, on Wednesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday night. The DA’s Office said 56 year-old Joao Correia is in...
3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered
The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found. Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were...
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
thepulseofnh.com
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Manchester Shooting Waives Arraignment
The suspect arrested for his alleged role in a deadly shooting remains behind bars after waiving his arraignment. Police say 22-year-old Tyrese Harris murdered 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic near the Mall of New Hampshire on South Willow Street in Manchester Saturday. A friend of the victim said Cardakovic was involved in a traffic dispute with Harris before gunfire erupted. Harris has pleaded not guilty and a funeral service for Cardakovic is scheduled for today.
NECN
Infant ‘Appears Unharmed', Man in Custody After Reported South Station Kidnapping
Correction: An alert for this story misstated the child's age. An infant is believed to be safe after police said they were investigating a possible kidnapping from Boston's South Station. Just before 8:30 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police said they were looking for a 1-month-old boy and a red Chevrolet...
WCVB
Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Joao Correia, 56, was arrested Wednesday night and taken to a hospital because he drank battery acid after the deadly attack, sources said. Officials confirmed Thursday that Correia died.
manchesterinklink.com
Autopsy results released in Oct. 29 shooting death of Londonderry man on South Willow Street
CONCORD, NH – An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office shows that Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, of Londonderry, was killed last weekend as the result of two gunshot wounds, one to his face and one to his neck. Mr. Cardakovic’s body was found on South Willow Street in...
NECN
Driver Sought After Teen Is Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run
A search is ongoing Thursday morning for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Acton, Massachusetts. The 13-year-old who was hit is now in a Boston hospital getting treated for those injuries, as police ask for help in their search.
NECN
Man Charged in North Andover Break-ins Released With GPS Bracelet
The man authorities say was caught on camera trying to break into apartments of Merrimack College students faced a judge Wednesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Adam Auditore of Medford broke into three apartments at Royal Crest Estates in North Andover Monday, and tried to get into several others.
