‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening
Last night, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever linked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to screen the upcoming film.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Letitia Wright Talks Missing Her Big Brother Chadwick Boseman
Letitia Wright gets really candid about missing her big brother, Chadwick Boseman.
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame."
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
Kevin Feige Addresses Chadwick Boseman's Absence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about the loss of Chadwick Boseman before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety spoke to the executive on the purple carpet. Amid questions about the X-Men and Young Avengers, a lot of people didn't lose sight of how this movie is a celebration of Boseman's life first and foremost. Yes, there are some MCU connections and plot developments for this world. But, more importantly, Wakanda Forever takes time to really honor the actor that kickstarted this particular franchise and never loses sight of that. Feige actually talked about the other movies in Boseman's career and how that range will allow a ton of fans to experience and cherish his work into the future.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Director Reveals Original Story Written Before Chadwick Boseman Died
Actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, which resulted in a major screenplay rewrite from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Lupita Nyong’o Was Initally ‘Frustrated’ Reading the Wakanda Forever Script
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o had some initial concerns with her character's journey in Wakanda Forever. The sequel will see Nyong'o's Nakia and all other characters grappling with the loss of King T'Challa aka...
Black Panther: Lupita Nyong'o Doesn't Know About Wakanda Disney+ Series
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its way into theaters next week and the world is ready to see how the film will handle the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce us to a new Black Panther that is rumored to be his little sister Shuri, as well as gives us the first live-action adaptation of Namor. From everything we've seen in the trailers, the film looks like it'll be an absolute blast, with even the critical reception pointing to another hit for Marvel Studios. Ryan Coogler is rumored to be developing a series that is set in Wakanda and we have yet to hear about who will be involved. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine recently got the chance to chat with Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia in the sequel, where he asked her if she would be appearing in some form in the upcoming Disney+ series and she didn't really have any answers.
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman's 'spirit' is in 'Black Panther' sequel
Angela Bassett opened up about making "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" without Chadwick Boseman.
Black Panther: Winston Duke Reveals He Split His Pant Wrestling Chadwick Boseman When They First Met
Winston Duke recalled how the first time he met Chadwick Boseman on the set of 2018's Black Panther he ended up splitting his pants. Duke portrays M'Baku, leader of the Jabari Village tribe in Wakanda, and was an early adversary to Boseman's King T'Challa in Black Panther. What started off as a rivalry soon grew into a shared respect between the characters, and M'Bakufought alongside Black Panther to stop Killmonger from taking over Wakanda. M'Baku returns in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, again helping defend Wakanda against Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talocan. But it's the promotional tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where Winston Duke shared the story of wrestling Chadwick Boseman and ending up with split pants.
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Wakanda comes under attack in new Black Panther 2 clip
In just under two weeks, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will take the MCU into new territory while also paying tribute to both Chadwick Boseman and his character, T’Challa. Although the heroes of Wakanda are mourning their king, they won’t have time to wallow in their grief. That’s because their nation is getting dragged into war with Talokan, an underwater kingdom led by Namor, the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). And as you can see in the following preview scene, when Talokan attacks, they do so with overwhelming force.
