Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its way into theaters next week and the world is ready to see how the film will handle the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce us to a new Black Panther that is rumored to be his little sister Shuri, as well as gives us the first live-action adaptation of Namor. From everything we've seen in the trailers, the film looks like it'll be an absolute blast, with even the critical reception pointing to another hit for Marvel Studios. Ryan Coogler is rumored to be developing a series that is set in Wakanda and we have yet to hear about who will be involved. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine recently got the chance to chat with Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia in the sequel, where he asked her if she would be appearing in some form in the upcoming Disney+ series and she didn't really have any answers.

2 DAYS AGO