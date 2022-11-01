Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Road work season comes to a close at Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow now blankets the ground, marking the end of the road work season in Lake Tahoe and much was accomplished this summer and fall. Caltrans completed a rockfall project along SR-89 in Placer County just north of Pole Creek Road. The project replaced a failed mesh drapery system along the highway slope.
Winter storm warning goes into effect Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
Truckee’s Rose wins Legends of the Fall, claims West points title
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Ultra4 driver Woody Rose Jr. is the 2022 West Series points champion after racing to a first-place finish at last weekend’s Legends of the Fall national finals event. Rose entered the final race of the off-road race season holding a slight edge in points,...
