Baton Rouge, LA

How Baton Rouge does tacos: Untraditional, unique twists around town

Just as there’s always a new restaurant, food truck or dish to explore around Baton Rouge, the same goes for the types of tacos to taste. Local restaurants serve personality-filled tacos with stand-out ingredients like red beans and rice, mangos and even waffles. Next time you’re feeling adventurous, order one of these out-of-the-ordinary tacos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Diabetes screening, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Did you know that diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.? Because of the complications associated with it, diabetes can lead to the development of kidney disease, neuropathy, and retinopathy, and can even increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (leading to heart attack and stroke). Many people with pre-diabetes and diabetes have no symptoms in the early stages, so screening plays an important role in identifying them. For some with pre-diabetes, early treatment and lifestyle changes can effectively prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends that screenings for adults begin at age 35, but it should be earlier if you have risk factors. Screening should be performed at least once every three years unless a diagnosis of pre-diabetes is made, in which case yearly testing is recommended. For more information on diabetes risk factors and screenings, click here. details.
BATON ROUGE, LA
First Look: Mimosa Handcrafted makes a big move without going too far

Mimosa Handcrafted has outgrown its first storefront, The Mimosa Shopette. The jewelry brand is making a small move to a new spot in the same building as Red Stick Reads near the intersection South Eugene and Government streets, only about 20 feet away from its original shopette. With a new...
BATON ROUGE, LA

