Chicago, IL

NJ.com

Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
ARIZONA STATE
6abc Action News

Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Boot

Thomas Rhett Announces Home Team Tour 23 Dates

Thomas Rhett has announced his tour plans for 2023. The country hitmaker will bring the Home Team Tour to 27 states from May through September. In total, he just put 40 new tour dates on his calendar. Cole Swindell and "Whiskey on You" singer Nate Smith will open the Home...
IOWA STATE
Larry Lease

Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows

Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Chicago

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana on Monday night became $1 million richer. No, they didn't match all six numbers to win the massive $1 billion jackpot in Monday's Powerball drawing. However, a ticket that matched five of the winning numbers was sold in Indiana. The reward? A cool $1 million. According to...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Chase Claypool Thanks Pittsburgh, Gears Up for Chicago Bears

Chase Claypool thanks Pittsburgh, ready for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool is ready to be a Chicago Bear. On Tuesday, the day he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears, Claypool sent out a Tweet thanking the city for welcoming the first 2.5 years of his career. In the end, he announced his business will continue in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

