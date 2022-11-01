ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving

By Drew Taylor
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate to address the issue.

Birmingham police cracking down on illegal street racing

“It has continued to be reckless, it has continued to be more dangerous, and citizens expect us to do something about it,” Woodfin said. “We have the opportunity to change that by putting something into law.”

The delegation, which includes Rep. Allen Treadaway, Rep. Rolanda Hollis and Sen. Rodger Smitherman, will soon pre-file legislation that would both legally define what exhibition driving is, as well as impose jail time and fines for first and second offenses.

“We’re hoping that’s enough to send a strong enough message,” Treadaway said. ““If these folks realize they can go to jail, lose their license, have their vehicle impounded, we are hoping that’s enough to send a strong enough message that they won’t participate in this type of behavior in such a dangerous way.”

Senator Smitherman joined in on the legislative effort after seeing exhibition racing for himself. “

“I was standing on the balcony and I’m looking at these people on second Avenue and 20th street doing donuts,” Smitherman said. “On 3rd Avenue I’ve had a chance to stand on a similar balcony and see people racing up and down the street like it’s a drag race. The danger to public safety is immense and we have to do something about this.”

The legislation, which is sponsored by Treadaway and Hollis, also calls for revoking driving privileges for up to six months on a second offense or if someone is hurt. If someone is seriously injured in an exhibition race, the driver could face a felony and could lose their license for up to two years.

Additionally, the legislation calls for cars to be impounded for up to 48 hours after a first or second offense, as well as possibly seized by police after additional violations.

“Our goal is simple: we want to make our streets safe and safer for all of our residents, so that means using every tool in our toolbox,” Woodfin said.

The city has already taken some steps to address exhibition driving, including installing speed strips at several intersections in the city to curb the practice. Recently, the city ordered an additional 50 speed strips to be installed soon.

The bill will be filed leading up to the next legislative session in the spring.

Comments / 12

Bud light
1d ago

I'm 60 years old and it's been called reckless endangerment pretty much my whole life just got to do your job and enforce the laws

Reply
2
Kenneth W. Carroll
1d ago

I thought there was Already a law for that genius...it's called reckless driving Einstein. 🥱🥱🥱

Reply
4
 

