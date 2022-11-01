Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Largest Economic Development project in state history finalized
$2.5 billion capital investment would create 1,000 jobs with a $93,000 average salary. Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature Tuesday finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County.
desotocountynews.com
November 2022 Wild Hog Control Program Application Period
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) beginning today, November 1, 2022. The application period will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.
desotocountynews.com
MHSAA announces new classification assignments
New 7A classification added for next two athletic seasons, starting in the fall. The anticipated expansion to seven Mississippi high school classes for next year has taken another step forward. The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Thursday announced what classes schools will be assigned to for the next two years.
desotocountynews.com
ACA Open Enrollment underway
Open enrollment through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace runs Nov. 1-Jan. 15, 2023. Five health insurance companies will offer plans in Mississippi. They are Ambetter from Magnolia Health, Molina Healthcare, Vantage Health Plan of Mississippi, and UnitedHealthcare. Cigna also joined the Marketplace in 2022. “Carefully review the options available...
Comments / 0