FIFA World Cup 2022 live stream: how to watch every match online and on TV

Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup 2022 from 20th November to 18th December. It is the 22nd football World Cup ever held, the second ever in Asia and the very first to take place over the northern hemisphere winter. It is the world's most famous football tournament and it's free-to-air online on streaming services and on TV in many countries, and even in 4K. World Cup 2022 will also be the last chance to see if Ronaldo or Messi can finally capture football's biggest prize. The tournament begins with Qatar vs Ecuador. The second match is England vs Iran. This is how to watch the World Cup 2022 for free online.

World Cup 2022 live stream

Dates: 20th Nov – 18th Dec 2022

Free live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | ITV Hub (UK) | SBS (Aus) | Jio Cinema (India)

Watch BBC and ITV from anywhere with ExpressVPN

US stream: Fox Sports (via Sling TV / FuboTV )

Buy tickets: FIFA

Four years after France beat Croatia to claim their second World Cup, 32 teams will once again play 64 matches in pursuit of the famous FIFA World Cup Trophy. Domestic leagues around the world will be put on pause for the six weeks of the Qatar 2022 tournament which concludes with the World Cup 2022 final at Doha's 80,000-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday 18th December.

Brazil – currently top of the FIFA rankings – are the favourites to conquer Qatar but Neymar and co. will face tough opposition from Hugo Lloris's France, Harry Kane's England, Lionel Messi's Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Timo Werner's Germany and Sadio Mane's Senegal. Italy, often one of the biggest threats, failed to qualify.

You can watch World Cup 2022 for free in the UK, Australia and many other places. It's a paid-for event in the US and elsewhere, though. Below are all the full details on how to watch a World Cup 2022 live stream form anywhere, as well as plenty of info on the World Cup 2022 schedule, groups, streaming services and lots more besides.

World Cup 2022 groups

Group A : Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B : England, Iran, USA, Wales

: England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C : Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D : France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia Group E : Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica

: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica Group F : Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G : Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H : Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Free World Cup 2022 live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

Good news! UK fans can watch every match free across the BBC and ITV, and BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub streaming services. World Cup 2022 is also free-to-air in Australia with every game available to watch on the SBS On-Demand streaming platform too. Away from the UK or Australia?

Use a VPN to watch iPlayer, ITV Hub and SBS live streams while overseas .

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular World Cup 2022 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any World Cup 2022 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for the World Cup 2022

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC and ITV.

3. Then head over to BBC / ITV on your browser or device and enjoy the free World Cup 2022 live streams!

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in the USA

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Qatar World Cup. Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming services Sling and Fubo TV both offer easy streaming access to Fox Sports...

World Cup 2022 | Sling 50% off first month

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $35 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime. View Deal

World Cup 2022 | FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here. View Deal

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

And don't forget : licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage of the Qatar World Cup.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the Qatar World Cup live on the BBC, ITV, BBC iPlayer , ITV Hub , ITV X, STV and STV Player.

The BBC will show England's opening match against Iran and group match against Wales, and have first pick of the semi-finals. ITV will show Wales's group match with the USA, Brazil's clashes with Switzerland and Cameroon, and France's match against Denmark. Both channels will broadcast the 2022 World Cup final on 18th December.

Full list of BBC/ITV matches here .

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup in 4K?

Fans in the USA can watch every match in 4K on Fox Sports and Fox's Tubi streaming service.

In the UK, the BBC is expected to make all of its games available in 4K (just as it did during the 2018 World Cup and last year's Euros). However, the BBC is yet to confirm this.

ITV is yet to confirm whether or not it will stream any of its World Cup games in 4K Ultra HD... but don't hold your breath. ITV tends to stick to HD streams.

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10am)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 7pm)

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10am)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday 28th November 2022

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

ROUND OF 16:

Saturday 3rd December 2022

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (3pm)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (7pm)

Sunday 4th December 2022

51 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (3pm)

52 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (7pm)

Monday 5th December 2022

53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (3pm)

54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (7pm)

Tuesday 6th December 2022

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (3pm)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (7pm)

QUARTER FINALS:

Friday 9th December 2022

57 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (3pm)

58 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (3pm)

Saturday 10th December 2022

59 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (3pm)

60 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (7pm)

SEMI FINALS:

Tuesday 13th December 2022

Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (7pm)

Wednesday 14th December 2022

Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (7pm)

Saturday 17th December 2022

Third place play-off (3pm)

WORLD CUP FINAL:

Sunday 18th December 2022

The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

When is the 2022 World Cup Final?

The Qatar World Cup final takes place on Sunday 18th December 2022. Global kick off times are as follows:

London – 3pm GMT

– 3pm GMT New York – 11am ET

– 11am ET Los Angeles – 8am PT

– 8am PT Sydney – 2am AEDT

– 2am AEDT Doha – 6pm AST

– 6pm AST Brasília – 12pm BT

– 12pm BT Cape Town – 5pm SAST

– 5pm SAST Seoul – 12am KST

World Cup 2022 kick-off times

The first two rounds of Group Stage games will kick-off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm Arabian Standard Time, which just three hours ahead of GMT/UTC and seven hours ahead of Eastern Time.

The final Group Stage games, plus the Last 16, Quarterfinals and Semifinals are due to take place at 6pm and 10pm AST. The 2022 World Cup Final will kick off at 6pm AST (3pm GMT / 11am ET / 2am AEDT).

First two group games:

Local: 1pm, 4pm, 7pm, 10pm

1pm, 4pm, 7pm, 10pm UK : 10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm

: 10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm Central Europe: 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm

11am, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm USA (ET/PT): 5am / 3am, 8am / 5am, 11am / 8am, 2pm / 11am

5am / 3am, 8am / 5am, 11am / 8am, 2pm / 11am Australia: 9pm, 12am, 3am, 6am

9pm, 12am, 3am, 6am New Zealand: 11pm, 2am, 5am, 8am

11pm, 2am, 5am, 8am India: 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm, 12.30pm

Final group games and knockouts:

Local: 6pm, 10pm

6pm, 10pm UK : 3pm, 7pm

: 3pm, 7pm Central Europe: 4pm, 8pm

4pm, 8pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am, 2pm / 11am

10am / 7am, 2pm / 11am Australia: 2am, 6am

2am, 6am New Zealand: 4am, 8am

4am, 8am India: 8.30pm, 12.30pm

World Cup Final time:

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am

2am New Zealand: 4am

4am India: 8.30pm

World Cup 2022 stadiums

(Image credit: FIFA / YouTube)

Lusail Iconic Stadium (80,000 capacity)

(80,000 capacity) Al Bayt Stadium (60,000 capacity)

(60,000 capacity) Stadium 974 (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Khalifa International Stadium (45,416 capacity)

(45,416 capacity) Education City Stadium (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Al Thumama Stadium (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Al Janoub Stadium (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (40,000 capacity)

World Cup 2022 latest odds

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

England 7/1

Argentina 7/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 10/1

Netherlands 12/1

Portugal 12/1

Why is the Qatar World Cup controversial?

From allegations of corruption during the bidding process to concerns about Qatar's human rights record, blistering local climate, anti-LGBTQ+ laws and treatment of migrant workers, Qatar's World Cup has not gone without controversy.

Qatar's World Cup chief, Nasser Al Khater, sees things very differently. He told Sky News that LGBTQ fans will be "welcome" and that "a lot of people that speak about this issue on workers' welfare… are not experts in the industry."

"All we ask is for people to be respectful of the culture," Mr Al Khater said. "At the end of the day, as long as you don't do anything that harms other people, if you're not destroying public property, as long as you're behaving in a way that's not harmful, then everybody's welcome and you have nothing to worry about."

You can read more about the Qatar World Cup from Amnesty's perspective here.

Is there a Qatar World Cup mascot?

(Image credit: FIFA)

You bet – La’eeb is the Official Mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

According to FIFA's press release, "La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable – everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like.

"La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’. He will bring the joy of football to everyone. The adventurous, fun and curious La’eeb was unveiled during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw."

Is there an official World Cup song?

FIFA has actually treated us to an entire album of songs! Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha was the first single off the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

The 'big hit' is supposedly The World Is Yours To Take, which features Atlanta rapper Lil Baby spitting bars over a sample of Everybody Wants to Rule the World by British pop band Tears for Fears.

We prefer the annoyingly-catchy Arhbo by Ozuna & GIM .