ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Rikers Island guard stabbed more than a dozen times hours after an inmate found dead

NEW YORK, NY – A correctional officer working at Rikers Island was stabbed 15 times and hospitalized on Monday, according to the New York City Department of Correction. The male officer was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time. The DOC said the attack was unprovoked against the officer. He was stabbed in the back of his head multiple times. According to COBA President Benny Boscio, he was conscious and undergoing tests. The attack happened at 4:45 pm at the Anna M. Kross Center, hours after an inmate died earlier in the day. Mayor The post Rikers Island guard stabbed more than a dozen times hours after an inmate found dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy