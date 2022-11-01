NEW YORK, NY – A correctional officer working at Rikers Island was stabbed 15 times and hospitalized on Monday, according to the New York City Department of Correction. The male officer was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time. The DOC said the attack was unprovoked against the officer. He was stabbed in the back of his head multiple times. According to COBA President Benny Boscio, he was conscious and undergoing tests. The attack happened at 4:45 pm at the Anna M. Kross Center, hours after an inmate died earlier in the day. Mayor The post Rikers Island guard stabbed more than a dozen times hours after an inmate found dead appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO