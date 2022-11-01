Read full article on original website
Related
Family of man who died in DOC custody demands answers, closure of Rikers Island
Candles and photos sit outside the family's Washington Heights home to honor Gilberto Garcia, who died at Rikers on Monday.
2nd Rikers Island corrections officer attacked 1 day after 'heinous' 'unprovoked' stabbing
A second corrections officer was randomly attacked by an inmate at Rikers Island one day after another officer was stabbed 15 times in the head on Monday.
amny.com
Family of deceased inmate at Rikers Island sues the City for wrongful death
The family of Segundo Guallpa, a detained person at Rikers Island who died in City custody, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of New York and several Department of Corrections (DOC) officers for $25 million. The Guallpa family has filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District...
Rikers Island guard stabbed more than a dozen times hours after an inmate found dead
NEW YORK, NY – A correctional officer working at Rikers Island was stabbed 15 times and hospitalized on Monday, according to the New York City Department of Correction. The male officer was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time. The DOC said the attack was unprovoked against the officer. He was stabbed in the back of his head multiple times. According to COBA President Benny Boscio, he was conscious and undergoing tests. The attack happened at 4:45 pm at the Anna M. Kross Center, hours after an inmate died earlier in the day. Mayor The post Rikers Island guard stabbed more than a dozen times hours after an inmate found dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl, soliciting a minor
Malik Ellis was arrested in February after a two-month investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
Correction officer stabbed 15 times inside Rikers Island; he's in stable condition
A correction officer inside Rikers Island was hospitalized after being stabbed over a dozen times Monday.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
Queens man convicted in 'senseless' killing of acquaintance in 2018: DA
A Queens man is facing 25 years to life in prison after he was convicted of killing an acquaintance in 2018, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.
News 12
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
Police: Multiple arrests made in Hudson County warrant sweep
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests during a recent warrant sweep.
5 students arrested after brawl at NYPD high school
Five students were arrested after a massive brawl over someone “disrespecting” another person broke out at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Queens.
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers facing attempted murder charges
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday afternoon is now in custody and facing multiple charges.
Police ID victim, suspect of fatal Bronx stabbing
The man that was stabbed and killed in his Mott Haven apartment on Halloween night has been identified by police.
Body of missing NYPD officer found; 17-year vet died on vacation in Guyana
GUYANA (PIX11) — The body of an NYPD officer was found after he went missing while on vacation in Guyana, police said Wednesday. Officer Gladstone Haynes, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, worked out of the 70 precinct, officials said. The NYPD had assisted in the investigation into Haynes’ disappearance. He was visiting Orinduik Falls […]
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.
Comments / 1