All 15 NBA games played Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App, with the added message to get out and vote, the league announced Thursday morning. In August, the NBA announced that all 30 of its franchises would play on Nov. 7, the night before Election Day, so that teams could use the night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, while also amplifying the need for civic engagement. ...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO