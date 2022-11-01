ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
lastwordonsports.com

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
ORLANDO, FL
San Francisco Examiner

How to watch all 15 NBA games for free before Election Day

All 15 NBA games played Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App, with the added message to get out and vote, the league announced Thursday morning. In August, the NBA announced that all 30 of its franchises would play on Nov. 7, the night before Election Day, so that teams could use the night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, while also amplifying the need for civic engagement. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Injury Updates: Steve Nash Provides Updates on Ben Simmons and Seth Curry

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets' head coach, Steve Nash didn't provide any additional details about Simmons sore knee, stating the team will monitor him Tuesday. His availability for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls is to be determined.
BROOKLYN, NY

