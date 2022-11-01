Read full article on original website
ACA rallies to win 14th volleyball state title since 2000
Swannanoa — (WLOS) Facing the brink of elimination, the Asheville Christian Lions never stopped smiling. When their backs were against the wall, they never turned on one another. It's a championship mentality, and it's why the school has hung 13 volleyball state title banners since 2000. They have to...
High School Volleyball | Camden sweeps Midway, earns second straight 2A east title
DUNN — For the second straight year, the Camden volleyball team has reached the 2A NCHSAA state championship. The Lady Bruins handed No.1 Midway its only loss of the season Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 road sweep in the 2A eastern regional championship. “We played amazing,” Camden head coach Ashley Miller told the Daily Advance afterward. “We played great team volleyball and just stayed focused all game. It was...
WNC high school football 2022 full regular season stat leaderboard
The 2022 North Carolina high school football regular season has come to a close, finalizing the WNC stat leaderboards the Citizen Times has been updating on a weekly basis since the beginning of the year. No passer could come close to matching Asheville Christian Academy quarterback Javier Rice's output in...
Mauldin volleyball tops Dorman, wins first Upper State Championship in program history
MAULDIN — The words that described what it felt like were hard to find, Mauldin volleyball coach Val Thoms said as her team celebrated on the court. But there is one word to describe what Mauldin volleyball did Tuesday night: Historic. ...
