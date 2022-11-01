ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ACA rallies to win 14th volleyball state title since 2000

Swannanoa — (WLOS) Facing the brink of elimination, the Asheville Christian Lions never stopped smiling. When their backs were against the wall, they never turned on one another. It's a championship mentality, and it's why the school has hung 13 volleyball state title banners since 2000. They have to...
High School Volleyball | Camden sweeps Midway, earns second straight 2A east title

DUNN — For the second straight year, the Camden volleyball team has reached the 2A NCHSAA state championship. The Lady Bruins handed No.1 Midway its only loss of the season Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 road sweep in the 2A eastern regional championship. “We played amazing,” Camden head coach Ashley Miller told the Daily Advance afterward. “We played great team volleyball and just stayed focused all game. It was...
