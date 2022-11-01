ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Denzel Burke grateful for wake-up call vs. Penn State for OSU defense: 'We really needed that'

Denzel Burke was glad that the Ohio State defense had 31 points scored on them by Penn State in Week 9. He talked about it after practice on Wednesday. Through seven games, Burke has 16 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 pass deflections. Ohio State ended up winning against the Nittany Lions 44-31 thanks to a fourth quarter surge where it scored 28 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ja'Juan Seider, Penn State RB coach, explains why Kaytron Allen started vs. Ohio State

Kaytron Allen started at running back last week for Penn State for the first time this season. Against a top-5 team in Ohio State. Talk about a trial by fire. For all intents and purposes, Allen did well for himself. The freshman running back totaled 76 yards and a touchdown against a solid Ohio State defensive line. On Thursday, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider explained why Allen got the starting nod over Nick Singleton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

3 Penn State players not seen at practice ahead of Week 10

After their loss to Ohio State last Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions come into this week pretty banged up. The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder updated everyone on who was at practice. Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, and Keyvone Lee weren’t seen at practice Wednesday as some media observed. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Parker Washington speaks on pursuit of leadership role with Nittany Lions this season, praises Drew Allar's growth

Parker Washington has to be feeling good about where’s he at after his performance against Ohio State. While the team lost, he had a monster day. Washington had 11 catches for 179 yards receiving along with a 58-yard score. He stated that one of his goals this season was to become more vocal and a leader for Penn State. With a game like he had in Week 9, that shouldn’t be too hard.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Keyvone Lee's status set for Penn State's Week 10 game vs. Indiana

Kevyone Lee has been dinged up for Penn State this season and hasn’t played since the game against Michigan. Fortunately, it looks like Lee could be available for the Indiana game. During his Thursday radio show, Franklin set the running back as a “game-time decision” on Saturday. Earlier in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen weighs in on Indiana's QB situation ahead of Week 10 vs. Penn State

Another week is upon us and Indiana coach Tom Allen wants to keep people guessing. During a presser on Thursday, Allen was asked about the quarterback situation and who will be starting for the Hoosiers in Saturday’s game against Penn State. He didn’t really offer too much insight into who it will be but did have a comment on the speculation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings

A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Penn State week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Brockway, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Elk County Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Karns City High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
BROCKWAY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Morgan Myles is moving on! Watch her winning performance

Morgan Myles is done turning chairs on 'The Voice', but now she'll be turning out votes! The Northcentral Pennsylvania native had the judge's hands high and spirits raised with her rendition of Jackie DeShannon's 1965 hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love." Myles' knockout performance was from Monday's episode during 'the knockout' rounds of NBC's singing competition. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Penns Valley Fiber Festival Has New Home for 2022

SPRING MILLS — The Penns Valley Fiber Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Spring Mills YMCA, which is a new location for the annual event. Admission and parking are free. Additionally, goodie bags will be given to the first 50 attendees.
SPRING MILLS, PA

