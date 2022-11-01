Read full article on original website
WBBJ
‘Tis the season for holiday shopping: Expert shares money-saving tips
JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to get your holiday shopping started. And with inflation impacting prices on everything, you can use tools that will give you the biggest bang for your buck. Financial advocate Colleen McCreary says the first tool is to make a list of each...
Walmart issues urgent warning about secret scam targeting their loyal shoppers in the mail
WALMART has issued an urgent warning about a secret scam targeting its loyal shoppers. Scammers are taking advantage of paying customers now more than ever as the multinational retail corporation speaks out to protect consumers' pockets and identities. Phishing schemes are conning Walmart shoppers into giving their personal information to...
I work in Walmart – three items are most commonly stolen from self-checkout and the link between two is hilarious
A WALMART worker has shared three items that are commonly stolen from self-checkout - and the connection between two of them may make you laugh. A recent Quora thread had Walmart workers sharing the most commonly stolen items in their respective stores. Kellie Littrell, a Walmart employee, shared the top...
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
BBB warns of scammers impersonating banks through text messages, phone calls
Many of us have seen how scammers try to impersonate the government or a business to convince unsuspecting people to hand over their money. Now the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a growing trend of con-artists pretending to be from your bank while using multiple layers of contact to try and make it seem legitimate.
Latest Gift Card Scam Uses Fake Barcodes — How to Protect Yourself
As the holidays get closure, you may plan on buying gift cards for friends and family members, but beware! There is a gift card scam out there that fraudsters are using to dupe you out of money. Article continues below advertisement. The gift cards you see in stores usually don’t...
Do’s and Don’ts of Pre-Black Friday Holiday Shopping
It's time to get your game plan set for pre-Black Friday holiday shopping! Shopping before Black Friday this year looks a little different than most years amid inflation. Expenses are at all-time...
When You Can Find The Best Holiday Decor Clearance Sales At Target
It's exciting to shop for the trendiest decorations leading up to the holidays, but you'll save if you plan for next year by shopping this year's clearance.
Holiday sales are projected to reach $960.4 billion this year. Use these 5 tips to get your wallet ready for the season
The holidays are right around the corner. Here’s how to get your budget on track for this season.
