FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
stthom.edu
Hittinger and Wagner Contribute to Latest Book by Fr. William A. Wallace
A new, much-anticipated book by the late Fr. William A. Wallace, O.P. and published by the Catholic University of America Press is coming out this winter and names two University of St. Thomas-Houston individuals and a third as editors. They are Professor and Director of St. John Paul II Institute Dr. John Hittinger; UST alumnus and Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Aquinas College Dr. Daniel C. Wagner ’18; and Professor of Philosophy at Gonzaga University Dr. Michael Tkacz. All have a connection to the author of the book titled “Intelligibility of Nature: A William A. Wallace Reader.”
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD FFA Students Bring Home National Championship
It was a déjà vu moment for Katy High School FFA students, who once again earned the title of National FFA Champions after competing in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event, during the National FFA Convention & Expo on October 26-29. The team included students Reagan Barnett, Jaime Hahn, Amber Hall and Kailey Kulhanek, and is led by Advisor Jacob Price. During the National Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana, the FFA students represented Katy ISD as well as the State of Texas and competed against more than 50 FFA groups from across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
realtynewsreport.com
Home Inventory Up 57 Percent in Houston
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Forget the high-speed homebuyer races to write an offer when a new listing appears on the MLS. And making offers to buy houses sight unseen – it’s over, or it’s dying out fast. The days of...
Texas spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world's favorite foods.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
houstononthecheap.com
Awesome LEGO® Exhibition arrives in Houston!
LEGO® enthusiasts mark your calendars! For a limited time, the award-winning Awesome Exhibition – The interactive Exhibition of LEGO® Models created by LEGO® Certified Professional Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught comes to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Made entirely from LEGO® blocks (over 1 million bricks!) the exhibition takes spectators on a journey around the world with awesome replicas sure to amaze builders, creators, and families!
stthom.edu
Growing Compassionate Service: Students Volunteer with Meals on Wheels
As part of their service to the community, 457 Freshmen Symposium students participated in a semester-long service project with Meals on Wheels this fall. During the semester, students decorated and stuffed breakfast bags for senior citizens. Freshmen student Valeria Molinar said, “It felt good to help people. I would do...
1 Texas Eatery Lands Among 'Best Italian Restaurants In The USA'
Gayot: The Guide to the Good Life compiled a list of 2022's best Italian restaurants in the USA.
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
Two Of The Country's Best Costco Locations Are Right Here In Texas
FinanceBuzz ranked the best Costco locations in the United States.
La India Bonita reopening in League City in the next few months
La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. (Courtesy Pexels) La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. The popular restaurant, which has been closed since 2020 after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
From the desk of Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas City
Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas CityCity of Texas City. What a Journey it has been so far! I have learned so much about our city... and even more about myself! In just TWO YEARS, under the current administration.
Texas eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
