Golf Digest

A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack

Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
Golf Digest

QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history

The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
Golf.com

PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule

Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

For the fourth consecutive week, the PGA Tour is in a different country. The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba boasts a fantastic field including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, back-to-back defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and more. Scheffler is the betting favorite at +900 followed closely by Hovland at +1000.
Golf.com

GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame

GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
Golf.com

2022 World Wide Technology Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

The stars of the PGA Tour are in Mexico this week for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship resulted in an exciting tournament with a worthy winner in Seamus Power. But the field was lacking in star power. Not so with this week’s event in Mayakoba.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program

The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
