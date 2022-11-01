Mill Spring– Bobby Douglas Walker, 79, of Mill Spring, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022. Raised in Polk County, he was the son of the late Douglas and Ruby Pruitt Walker. Bobby worked in the electrical industry until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years and was actively serving as a deacon. Bobby’s biggest mission in life was helping others and serving the Lord. When he wasn’t spending time at the church, he enjoyed camping with his family and watching racing.

MILL SPRING, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO