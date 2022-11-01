ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County Historical Museum to hold ‘Night At the Museum’ event

On Tuesday, November 15 the Polk County Historical Museum is going to be open for citizens young and old to see what our local museum has to offer. Featured during the night will be characters from our past walking around the facility in period clothing. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum on 60 Walker Street.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade set for December 1

City of Landrum now accepting applications to join parade lineup. LANDRUM– The Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade is set to take place in downtown Landrum on Thursday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start on North Trade Avenue, then turn left down Rutherford Street. The route will end at Landrum Middle School. Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at the Landrum Depot.
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

DeCesare speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon

Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon had the pleasure of seeing pictures and hearing from Lorraine DeCesare about her “17 Days in Italy.”. Lorraine planned the trip avoiding major highways and the big cities in Italy. She pointed out the beautiful, old architecture and commented on the cuisine of the small towns. She also indicated that on the road trip with a friend, they had at least three “incidents” on the back roads.
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

Military appreciation week discounts, specials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Perfectly Franck’ at Holy Cross Episcopal Church

Brennan Szafron, organist and choirmaster of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, located at 150 Melrose Ave. in Tryon, NC will be performing the complete organ works of Cesar Franck in a series of two recitals in observance of the 200th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The first recital will be on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m., and the second recital will be on Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m.
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce to hold quarterly meeting

Social media and Isothermal Small Business Center to be topics of discussion. TRYON– Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce is set to hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, November 10 at the Town of Tryon Depot located at 22 Depot Street in Tryon. The meeting will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast bites for attendees. Guest speakers will start their presentations at 8:30 a.m.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair opens Saturday

Landrum Market Pavilion kicks off the holiday season at winter farmers market. LANDRUM––The Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair at Landrum Market Pavilion opens Saturday, November 5. Over the last few weeks, the market transitioned from its summer market to its first winter market in the brand-new pavilion building.
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Winifred Volpe

TRYON – Winifred Volpe, 95, of Tryon, passed away, Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Volpe who passed away in 2001. Mrs. Volpe was very involved in many volunteer organizations in Polk County after moving here in 1983 coming from Houston, Texas. She was a real estate broker for many years.
TRYON, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

True Crime: The Hickory Murder

It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
HICKORY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Bobby Douglas Walker

Mill Spring– Bobby Douglas Walker, 79, of Mill Spring, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022. Raised in Polk County, he was the son of the late Douglas and Ruby Pruitt Walker. Bobby worked in the electrical industry until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years and was actively serving as a deacon. Bobby’s biggest mission in life was helping others and serving the Lord. When he wasn’t spending time at the church, he enjoyed camping with his family and watching racing.
MILL SPRING, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Carolyn Smith Fisher

TRYON – Carolyn Smith Fisher, 77, of Tryon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Tryon, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Bertha Williams Smith and wife of the late Garry R. Fisher who passed away in 2013. Carolyn work many years at St. Luke’s Hospital and did private caregiving. She enjoyed flower pressing with her mother. Carolyn was a former president of the V.F.W. Post 10349 Ladies Auxiliary in Mill Spring and attended Carolina Foothills Christian Church.
TRYON, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”

Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
SALUDA, NC

