Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Historical Museum to hold ‘Night At the Museum’ event
On Tuesday, November 15 the Polk County Historical Museum is going to be open for citizens young and old to see what our local museum has to offer. Featured during the night will be characters from our past walking around the facility in period clothing. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum on 60 Walker Street.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade set for December 1
City of Landrum now accepting applications to join parade lineup. LANDRUM– The Light Up Landrum Christmas Parade is set to take place in downtown Landrum on Thursday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start on North Trade Avenue, then turn left down Rutherford Street. The route will end at Landrum Middle School. Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at the Landrum Depot.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
DeCesare speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon
Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon had the pleasure of seeing pictures and hearing from Lorraine DeCesare about her “17 Days in Italy.”. Lorraine planned the trip avoiding major highways and the big cities in Italy. She pointed out the beautiful, old architecture and commented on the cuisine of the small towns. She also indicated that on the road trip with a friend, they had at least three “incidents” on the back roads.
FOX Carolina
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Perfectly Franck’ at Holy Cross Episcopal Church
Brennan Szafron, organist and choirmaster of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, located at 150 Melrose Ave. in Tryon, NC will be performing the complete organ works of Cesar Franck in a series of two recitals in observance of the 200th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The first recital will be on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m., and the second recital will be on Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales recently featured “Night at the Museum”
The program featured eight historical vignettes depicting events in the history of the railroad and the town of Saluda. Visitors traveled back in time where they met:. Joel Roberts Poinsett 1835– performed by Dave O’Brien. Captain Charles Pearson and Colonel Thaddeus Coleman 1877- performed by Mike Reeves and...
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce to hold quarterly meeting
Social media and Isothermal Small Business Center to be topics of discussion. TRYON– Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce is set to hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, November 10 at the Town of Tryon Depot located at 22 Depot Street in Tryon. The meeting will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast bites for attendees. Guest speakers will start their presentations at 8:30 a.m.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair opens Saturday
Landrum Market Pavilion kicks off the holiday season at winter farmers market. LANDRUM––The Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair at Landrum Market Pavilion opens Saturday, November 5. Over the last few weeks, the market transitioned from its summer market to its first winter market in the brand-new pavilion building.
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Winifred Volpe
TRYON – Winifred Volpe, 95, of Tryon, passed away, Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Volpe who passed away in 2001. Mrs. Volpe was very involved in many volunteer organizations in Polk County after moving here in 1983 coming from Houston, Texas. She was a real estate broker for many years.
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bobby Douglas Walker
Mill Spring– Bobby Douglas Walker, 79, of Mill Spring, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022. Raised in Polk County, he was the son of the late Douglas and Ruby Pruitt Walker. Bobby worked in the electrical industry until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years and was actively serving as a deacon. Bobby’s biggest mission in life was helping others and serving the Lord. When he wasn’t spending time at the church, he enjoyed camping with his family and watching racing.
Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolyn Smith Fisher
TRYON – Carolyn Smith Fisher, 77, of Tryon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Tryon, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Bertha Williams Smith and wife of the late Garry R. Fisher who passed away in 2013. Carolyn work many years at St. Luke’s Hospital and did private caregiving. She enjoyed flower pressing with her mother. Carolyn was a former president of the V.F.W. Post 10349 Ladies Auxiliary in Mill Spring and attended Carolina Foothills Christian Church.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after shooting at another person’s vehicle in downtown Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after a shooting in downtown Asheville. Police said during an investigation they found shell casings and broken glass in a parking lot near Mountain Street. The location of the shell casings indicate that the suspect, 35-year-old...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”
Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
Comments / 0