Heads Up! Permitted burn at airport today
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Airport is conducting a controlled burn today, Nov. 1 Permitted burn activities are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airport asks the public to not report the fire. Buckrail @ Caroline. Caroline Chapman is a Community News Reporter. She enjoys reading...
Them on Us: ‘Wyoming’s new land rush’
JACKSON, Wyo. — Economic disparity has become synonymous with Jackson Hole, and a segment on CBS News “Sunday Morning” highlights the impact on housing from both sides of the socioeconomic spectrum. “There’s a saying in town that you either have three homes or three jobs,” correspondent Ben...
PAWS Shelter Operations & Facilities Manager - Driggs, Teton Valley
Since 1999, PAWS has been the number one nonprofit animal welfare and pet social service provider for the greater Teton area; including Teton County WY, Teton County ID, and Star Valley. In addition to owning and operating our open-admission animal shelter in Driggs ID, PAWS supports our local communities and...
Heads up! Pile burning on Phillips Ridge today, trails closed
WILSON, Wyo. — Teton Interagency Resources will begin pile-burning operations today on Phillips Ridge within the Jackson Ranger District of Bridger-Teton National Forest. This unit in particular has a number of trails running through it, for the safety of the public and firefighters these trails will be closed starting today through the end of operations, which are expected to last one to two days.
Winter parking restrictions begin today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter parking restrictions go into effect today, Nov. 1. The Town of Jackson prohibits parking on all streets and alleys between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from today until April 15 to allow for snow removal and winter street operations. Enforcement will take place every morning during these dates, regardless of whether or not it snows.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
National Museum of Wildlife Art to host Wolf Weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Museum of Wildlife Art will open Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan with a series of events, collectively coined “Wolf Weekend.” The exhibition, created by National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, will display images and videos—highlighting the contrast between wolves that live in perceived competition with humans and wolves that live without human intervention. It will be on view at the National Museum of Wildlife Art through April 29, 2023.
Occupancy, visitation down again in September
JACKSON, Wyo. — Lodging occupancy was down 8% in September and down 16% over the last six months compared to 2021, according to a recent report released by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Lodging tax collections so far this year only fell about $50,000 compared to 2021. The...
“No community is immune” — services for families & children are essential
JACKSON, Wyo. — From his perspective at the helm of the Teton Youth & Family Services Board, Jim Hesser holds unique insight into the diversity of ways in which the nonprofit serves the community. He understands better than many how the constellation of programs have saved lives, strengthened families, and forged hopeful futures for thousands of young people.
Crews respond to single-vehicle rollover
Members of the Afton Volunteer Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and Star Valley EMS responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover over the Salt River Pass on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported, it highlighted the changing seasons as wind, rain and snow are...
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 1-7, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with a quick round of snow expected in the Tetons while the valley will see little to no accumulation. A strong storm system will impact the area on Friday night and Saturday with heavy snow possible. This will kick off an active pattern with additional storms likely through next week.
Young father killed after crashing into moose on Highway 20
A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal. “The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder,” reported the Idaho State...
Legacy Lodge gets its CUP but court case could invalidate it
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners met yesterday morning to discuss the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to convert Legacy Lodge, a former assisted living facility now owned by Stage Stop Inc., into apartments for the local workforce. The board ultimately voted 4-1, to approve the...
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Let’s make Teton County a globally exportable model for climate change
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner’s primary motivation in running for office is to combat climate change and create in Teton County a model other communities can look to for creative solutions. “When you look at what we can do in Jackson Hole to affect...
Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning
A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
SPET by SPET: Senior assisted living
JACKSON, Wyo. — While there are a number of housing-related SPET items on the ballot, one item stands alone; funding for the planning of a senior assisted living center in Teton County. This was the final SPET item added to the ballot, and if passed, would be used to...
