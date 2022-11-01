Read full article on original website
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Bloomed With Some Major Audience Growth
"The White Lotus" was a major hit for HBO and HBO Max when it debuted in 2021. The Mike White-created series follows a series of characters over the course of a week at a tropical resort. The blend of comedy and drama clicked with critics as the series went on to win 10 Emmy Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series (per IMDb).
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Is ‘Prey for the Devil’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
If you’re looking to conjure up some frights this Halloween, look no further than Prey for the Devil. The supernatural film, which is releasing in theaters just in time for the spooky holiday, stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, and Christian Navarro in what is sure to be a terrifying watch.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
The Best Leslie Jordan Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them
As we mourn his passing, revisit the best movies and TV shows starring Leslie Jordan.
‘Degrassi’ Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max
HBO Max has opted not to move forward with a Degrassi revival series, Deadline has confirmed. The streaming service had announced a series order for a new iteration of the popular Degrassi franchise in January with an expected release date in 2023. Filming was expected to take in place in Toronto this past summer. A reprise of the original teen drama, Degrassi was initially described as a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series was to explore a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow...
411mania.com
Premiere Date, Poster Revealed For The Last Of Us On HBO
HBO’s long-awaited series adaptation of The Last Of Us has an official premiere date. HBO has announced that the series, which is based on the hit Naughty Dog game, will premiere on January 15th, 2023 on HBO at 9 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. HBO also released the poster for the series, as you can see below.
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
"The Last of Us," an adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO in January 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max triple dog dares you to watch the trailer for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
The gang is back together again in the trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1983 classic holiday movie, A Christmas Story. And unlike previous sequels, this time the surviving and/or working original cast members have reunited, along with a few new faces.
Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
ETOnline.com
'The Last of Us' Sets January 2023 Debut on HBO
The Last of Us is set for a January 2023 debut. The anticipated nine-episode first season will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 before rolling out weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie and based on the popular video game series of the same name, "The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."
Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series
Netflix ordered six nature documentary series, including "Our Universe" with Morgan Freeman and "Our Planet II" with David Attenborough.
TVLine Items: Theo James in Ritchie Series, Scandal Vet's Hulu Gig and More
Theo James may be currently vacationing on screen in The White Lotus, but he’s already looking toward his next TV gig: The actor will headline Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, based on the co-writer/director’s 2019 film of the same name, our sister site Deadline reports. James stars as Eddie Halstead, “who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew McConaughey in the movie),” Deadline describes. “Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British...
