hawaiinewsnow.com
66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
Vehicle flees scene in accident killing 66-year-old man
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Kalihi that involved a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 2
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Nanakuli on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue. Investigators said a 27-year-old man riding a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kaneohe man is recovering after a brutal assault on Halloween night in Waikiki left him with several broken bones on his face along with other injuries. Nui Furtado was in Waikiki with a group of friends and co-workers, celebrating a recent job promotion and taking in...
Modified golf cart flips, three kids sent to hospital
Emergency Medical Services saved two females age 15 and one 3-year-old were injured Oct. 31 after an accident in a modified golf cart.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police arrest suspect in Waikiki stabbing
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki that left one man in critical condition. The suspect was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, in the Kewalo Basin area. Charges are pending.
Injured female hiker airlifted out of Maunalaha Trail
Another hiker rescue, this time, in the Makiki area on the Maunalaha Trail.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Waianae
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, at a home in Waianae.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
KITV.com
Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
Crash closes all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei
The crash is near the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD releases surveillance video of suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki on Saturday night. Police said the suspect allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside Avenues. Officials said he then stabbed the man in the stomach several...
hawaiinewsnow.com
NTSB: Helicopter engine swapped before crashing on Hawaii Island, injuring 6
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A National Transportation Safety Board report revealed new details about a tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island in June that injured six people. Investigators said a flight two days earlier had been canceled due to a fuel valve issue. The Paradise Helicopter’s engine was swapped out a day before it went down in Kau.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
Teen dies after boating incident off Sand Island
First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.
