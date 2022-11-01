ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
what’s up doc?
2d ago

It’s dangerous enough for adults to be in that cart‼️‼️‼️‼️😤why put children in the cart ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️😤

66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Nanakuli on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue. Investigators said a 27-year-old man riding a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police arrest suspect in Waikiki stabbing

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki that left one man in critical condition. The suspect was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, in the Kewalo Basin area. Charges are pending.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD releases surveillance video of suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki on Saturday night. Police said the suspect allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside Avenues. Officials said he then stabbed the man in the stomach several...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

NTSB: Helicopter engine swapped before crashing on Hawaii Island, injuring 6

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A National Transportation Safety Board report revealed new details about a tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island in June that injured six people. Investigators said a flight two days earlier had been canceled due to a fuel valve issue. The Paradise Helicopter’s engine was swapped out a day before it went down in Kau.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
HONOLULU, HI

