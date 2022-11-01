Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Framingham Police: Dump Truck Strikes Post on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A private, non-city dump truck struck a light pole on Route 9 on Halloween, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 4:27 a.m. on October 31 at 50 Worcester Road. There was damage to the light pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries,...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Tree On Winter Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Winter Street over the weekend. The crash happened at 6:56 a.m. at 132 Winter Street on October 29. Two vehicles crashed, with one vehicle striking a tree, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured, said...
Police Arrest Framingham Man With Stolen Gun Out of Rhode Island
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drug distribution charge and with a stolen gun out of Rhode Island, yesterday, November 2. A police officer stopped a motor vehicle at Route 135 and Fountain Street at 12:54 a.m. The driver was found to be operating a...
Framingham Police Issue First Citations Under New Panhandlers Ordinance
FRAMINGHAM – As of November 1, the Framingham Police Department has issued five citations for the new “Median Safety and Pedestrian” ordinance, as known as the aggressive panhandlers ordinance. O n September 20, the 11-member City Council unanimously voted to pass a new ordinance to address “aggressive...
Framingham Police Charge Lynn Man With Stealing $1,700 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Lynn man yesterday, November 1 and charged him with stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Shoppers World store. Police arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1 Worcester Road Adam J. Leal, 38, 19 Ashwood Road of Lynn. he was charged with larceny of more than $1,200.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Window Broken at 1 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – An individual called police at 1:18 a.m. to report a broken vehicle window. A vehicle parked at 40 Grant Street Ext. had a window broken, said Police. The caller said the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and ran off when people came outside. “Nothing was taken...
Framingham Extinguishes SUV Fire on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters extinguished a SUV fire on Worcester Road last night, November 1. Just before 7p.m. Engine 1 responded to a motor vehicle fire in front of 653 Worcester Road, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The engine compartment of a 2012 Ford Explorer was fully involved,...
Framingham Police: Truck Window Damaged Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a possible vehicle burglary at The Green at 9 & 90 in Framingham on Saturday night. An individual reported a “rear window was damaged” when a suspect tried to gain access to the truck said the police spokesperson. The incident was...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Motorcycle
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle over the weekend. A “Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle” was reported stolen from Wheeler Avenue at 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The motorcycle was “with black decals, white/black/gold seat and gold rims,” said Police. It has...
Car Into Stone Wall Caused Tie-Up At Framingham High This Morning
FRAMINGHAM – An early morning crash caused traffic delays for those trying to get to Framingham High today, October 31. The crash happened on Lowther Road before 6:30 a.m. The interim Principal at the Framingham High said the crash did not involve any students, and that there were no injuries.
BJ’s Wholesale Reports Employee To Framingham Police For Stealing
FRAMINGHAM – BJ’s Wholesale Club in Framingham reported an employee to Framingham Police, accusing the individual of stealing from the cash register. Police were called to 26 Whittier Street at 4:10 p.m. yesterday, October 31 for a larceny. “An employee stole money from the register on multiple occasions,”...
Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Scheduled For Paving Next Week
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Department of Public Works Director Bob Lewis said Edgell Road is schedule to be paved this month. Paving is scheduled for November 9 & 10, weather permitting. In January 2020, the City of Framingham received a $3.4 million MassWorks infrastructure grant from the Baker-Polito...
Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,500
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,500. The scam was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 by an Arthur Street resident. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said the scam was for “$3,500 through a cash transfer app.”. When using...
Raymond Keith McKinnon, 66, Capital Group Properties Management
MARLBOROUGH – Raymond Keith McKinnon, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2022. Born in Milton, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of Grace (Blacklock) McKinnon of Milton, (George Thornborrow) and the late John McKinnon. Keith attended Milton District High School in Milton, Ontario. He enjoyed many years...
Public Invited To Tour of Veterans Memorials in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – On Veterans Day, November 11, the public is invited to participate in a tour of Veterans memorials in the City of Framingham. A schedule is below. The public can meet at the rear of the Memorial Building at 8 a.m. and or join the tour at any of the stops below.
David Edward Lamore, 77, Army Veteran, Pharmacist, & Mental Health Case Manager
FRAMINGHAM – David Edward Lamore, 77, of Framingham passed away Monday , October 31, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Son of Edward and Gertrude (Healy) Lamore; he was the husband of Irene (Lemieux) Lamore for 41 years. David was a graduate of Walpole High...
Kelley Ann Schnair, 51
NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
Stoughton Does Not Choose Former Mayor Spicer
FRAMINGHAM – The Town of Stoughton, a community roughly of 30,000 people, did not choose former mayor Yvonne Spicer, 60, of Framingham to be its next Town Manager. There were four candidates, three men and Spicer. The Stoughton Select Board went with the former Town administrator of Kingston, who...
The 200 Foundation Challenging People To Fill a Bag For MetroWest Food Pantries
FRAMINGHAM – As Thanksgiving and the holidays approach, the need at MetroWest food banks increases. With individuals and families still struggling coming out of the pandemic, and food prices constantly increasing, many are having a hard time buying weekly groceries. Inflation has impacted food shopping for many. Food insecurity...
Kathleen (Mehlman) Czajka, 66
ASHLAND – Kathleen, Kathy (Mehlman) Czajka, 66, of Milford and formerly, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home, after a brief illness. She was born in Framingham to her loving parents, her mother Helen (Malloy) Smith, her father, Arthur Mehlman, and later cared...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0