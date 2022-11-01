ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes SUV Fire on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters extinguished a SUV fire on Worcester Road last night, November 1. Just before 7p.m. Engine 1 responded to a motor vehicle fire in front of 653 Worcester Road, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The engine compartment of a 2012 Ford Explorer was fully involved,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Motorcycle

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle over the weekend. A “Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle” was reported stolen from Wheeler Avenue at 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The motorcycle was “with black decals, white/black/gold seat and gold rims,” said Police. It has...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kelley Ann Schnair, 51

NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Stoughton Does Not Choose Former Mayor Spicer

FRAMINGHAM – The Town of Stoughton, a community roughly of 30,000 people, did not choose former mayor Yvonne Spicer, 60, of Framingham to be its next Town Manager. There were four candidates, three men and Spicer. The Stoughton Select Board went with the former Town administrator of Kingston, who...
STOUGHTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kathleen (Mehlman) Czajka, 66

ASHLAND – Kathleen, Kathy (Mehlman) Czajka, 66, of Milford and formerly, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home, after a brief illness. She was born in Framingham to her loving parents, her mother Helen (Malloy) Smith, her father, Arthur Mehlman, and later cared...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
