‘They’ve got to dig in’: Craig Berube calls out top-end forwards after brutal loss to Kings extends Blues’ skid

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman
The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Rebuild May Be Inevitable
What was once thought to only be a crossroad of the 2022-23 season now may have quickly developed into a much larger problem for the St. Louis Blues. As the team is currently regrouping and planning new schemes to break themselves out of a five-game losing skid, general manager Doug Armstrong took to the stage and addressed the media regarding the state of the franchise.
Yardbarker
Is Bruins’ Coaching Change Bad News for Maple Leafs’ Keefe?
As Damien Cox of the Toronto Star noted in his column yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe’s biggest failing is that he hasn’t yet won during the first round of the playoffs. (from “Fire Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe? After 10 games? Don’t be ridiculous,” Damien Cox, Toronto Star, 31/10/2022).
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Strong Play Being Cancelled Out by Lackluster Goaltending
The calling card of this era of Los Angeles Kings hockey has been stellar defensive play. In their Stanley Cup years of 2012 and 2014, they were second and first in goals against, respectively. In last season’s resurgence, they finished 10th in this metric. Through 12 games this season, they are allowing the fifth-most goals per game, worse than the likes of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look at some numbers and see if there are reasons to be concerned about this.
WGMD Radio
Sharks’ Timo Meier shows off concentration to score impressive goal vs Ducks
San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier scored an impressive goal during the team’s 6-5 shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Meier’s goal came in the second period on a power play. He received the puck at center ice, and as he was driving toward the net, he was tripped up by a couple of Ducks defenders. Meier fell down, got back up and somehow still had control of the puck to put his shot on goal and past goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
Yardbarker
Blues Problems Go Well Beyond O’Reilly
After a five-game losing streak, the St. Louis Blues are left searching for answers, wondering how deep the problems in their organization go. But team captain Ryan O’Reilly quickly blamed himself for many of the team’s struggles. His comments aren’t without merit — the start to his season has been dreadful — but the team’s issues go well beyond the poor play of the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
Yardbarker
Blues and Predators desperately need wins
On Thursday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna discuss who needs a win more, the St. Louis Blues or the Nashville Predators. They also go in-depth on which players need to step it up. Tyler Yaremchuk: Two teams that are struggling right now, maybe not...
Yardbarker
Skidding Blues look to knock down surging Islanders
The New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues are traveling in opposite directions heading into their game Thursday night. The streaking Islanders have won four straight games while the slumping Blues have recorded five consecutive regulation losses for the first time since February of 2018. New York opened its three-game...
Yardbarker
O'Reilly hopes different look to line can boost scoring output
Off to the worst statistical start to his 14-year NHL career with one goal and a minus-11 in eight games, the Blues captain will have Noel Acciari flanked on his right wing, along with Brayden Schenn when the Blues (3-5-0) look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the surging New York Islanders (6-4-0), winners of four in a row, on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
Auston Matthews expresses awe over John Tavares after Maple Leafs win vs. Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, largely thanks to the stellar performance of captain John Tavares. After the 5-2 win, Auston Matthews had some rave reviews for Tavares’ performance, expressing his amazement over the second of Tavares’ three goals in the game.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Nashville. The Flames are back in action for the first meeting of the season against the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 pm puck drop. Limited tickets are still available HERE. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Resilience & Resolve Lead to 3 Straight Wins
The New York Islanders won three straight last week against the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche surprising everyone – except themselves. There seemed to be a belief in the locker room that, at some point, the changes head coach Lane Lambert would eventually work, even if it would come with some growing pains.
Ryan Reynolds emerges as potential buyer amid talks of Senators sale
The Ottawa Senators appear likely to be the next NHL franchise put up for sale and early reports have linked the organization with an A-list buyer. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Reynolds has reportedly expressed interest in purchasing the Senators should the Melnyk family go through with the decision to sell the franchise. Canadian actor and Wrexham […] The post Ryan Reynolds emerges as potential buyer amid talks of Senators sale appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Bruins vs Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Boston Bruins will travel to the world’s most famous arena as they battle the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to check out our NHL odds series by making a Bruins-Rangers prediction and pick. It is a battle between two of the best teams...
