Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Shutting Down 5 Attractions

Your next trip to Universal Orlando Resort will look a little different. The popular theme park announced Tuesday, Nov. 1 that five Universal Orlando Resort attractions will close in early 2023 in order to make room for "new family entertainment." The affected attractions are all located in the KidZone area...
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

KUA to host free Movie in the Park featuring ‘Sing 2’ this Friday, November 4 at Kissimme’s Lakefront Park

Kissimmee Utility Authority, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee, will host a free Movie in the Park event this Friday, Nov. 4 at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The movie event is part of KUA’s annual 6-month Movie in the Park series held on the first Friday of every month, beginning October through March.
KISSIMMEE, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando

White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando. White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando – Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando

We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie?  The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Hotel in Florida's psychic capital of the world spooks visitors with Haunted House

CASSADAGA, Fla. — Looking for something to do Halloween night?. Cassadaga is a tiny community in Volusia County that carries a big reputation after being dubbed the psychic capital of the world. The area is mostly run and owned by the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp. The camp’s website describes the community as 55 homes on 57 acres. And it’s said that they have just about as many psychics and mediums to match.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour

Comedy legend Katt Williams will make his return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena next year as part of his"2023 and Me Tour". Infamous on both stage and screen, Williams began his comedy career as a teenager, growing to become one of the more recognizable names in the world of stand-up comedy. His unique take on American politics and distinguishable sense of humor has helped Williams create a name from himself, from touring with his various comedy shows to hosting comedy specials to making film and television appearances. The resilient comedian is coming on April 14. He last visited Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in August 2021 as part of his "World War III" comedy tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando

Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
ORLANDO, FL

