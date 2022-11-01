Read full article on original website
Universal Orlando Shutting Down 5 Attractions
Your next trip to Universal Orlando Resort will look a little different. The popular theme park announced Tuesday, Nov. 1 that five Universal Orlando Resort attractions will close in early 2023 in order to make room for "new family entertainment." The affected attractions are all located in the KidZone area...
positivelyosceola.com
KUA to host free Movie in the Park featuring ‘Sing 2’ this Friday, November 4 at Kissimme’s Lakefront Park
Kissimmee Utility Authority, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee, will host a free Movie in the Park event this Friday, Nov. 4 at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The movie event is part of KUA’s annual 6-month Movie in the Park series held on the first Friday of every month, beginning October through March.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando. White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando – Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location.
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
Couples “treat” themselves to Halloween themed wedding in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Getting married can be a scary proposition. So what better day to get married than one of the spookiest of the year, Halloween?. On Monday several couples shared their love of Halloween, and each other, at the holiday-themed event in Kissimmee. For newlywed Amanda Keck,...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November
Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.
Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando
We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie? The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WESH
Hotel in Florida's psychic capital of the world spooks visitors with Haunted House
CASSADAGA, Fla. — Looking for something to do Halloween night?. Cassadaga is a tiny community in Volusia County that carries a big reputation after being dubbed the psychic capital of the world. The area is mostly run and owned by the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp. The camp’s website describes the community as 55 homes on 57 acres. And it’s said that they have just about as many psychics and mediums to match.
Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour
Comedy legend Katt Williams will make his return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena next year as part of his"2023 and Me Tour". Infamous on both stage and screen, Williams began his comedy career as a teenager, growing to become one of the more recognizable names in the world of stand-up comedy. His unique take on American politics and distinguishable sense of humor has helped Williams create a name from himself, from touring with his various comedy shows to hosting comedy specials to making film and television appearances. The resilient comedian is coming on April 14. He last visited Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in August 2021 as part of his "World War III" comedy tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
WESH
Orlando nurse saves man having medical emergency during Broadway show
NEW YORK — An Orlando nurse was seeing Funny Girl on Broadway when she noticed another crowd member collapse. Her instincts kicked in and she stepped up to save the ailing patron.Get the full story in the video above.
click orlando
Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
Don’t miss these spooky good deals for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some restaurant chains are celebrating the spooky season with deals for people to enjoy. Most will require you to dress up in your wickedest costumes. Read more down below to see which locations are offering treats, no tricks. Baskin Robbins. Celebrate the 31st with 31% off...
wogx.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. A stranger appeared out of nowhere and helped them.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando
Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
wogx.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
