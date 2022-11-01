Read full article on original website
How To Get Rid Of A Tummy Ache In Kids And Toddlers
As consistent as it is mysterious, the tummy ache is one of the most common complaints parents have to troubleshoot with their children. With any number of causes, it can be tough for parents to differentiate between a toddler tummy ache that will pass and one that requires medical attention. So how do you find a tummy ache remedy when you can’t see the problem and a kid probably can’t define it with specificity?
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
Woman with mystery rash on her face says doctors can’t diagnose her
A woman with a skin condition that causes bruise like rashes all over her face is embracing her natural look and going make-up free. Nancy Morel, 19, first noticed something was wrong with her skin when she was shopping with her mother, Jackie, 50, in 2015. Her lips appeared swollen,...
One twin lost his life to RSV, now his parents are waiting to find out if his brother will survive the same illness
Less than three months after welcoming twin boys, Amanda and Ed Bystran lost one of them to RSV -- now they are hoping their other son recovers from the same virus.
Teen Backed for Telling Sister She's Parents' Favorite: 'I Was Left Behind'
"She talked about how mom and dad have saved for us to go to college," she wrote. "SHE has a college fund waiting for her, but I don't."
Mom's viral post about keeping sick kids home is one that all parents need to hear and heed
This article originally appeared on 01.30.20 It's cold and flu seasons, folks. During this time of year, we're all on a mission to avoid the demon viruses that threaten to invade our bodies and wage Armageddon on our immune systems. That's why a mom's recent Facebook post about keeping kids home when they have a fever has been shared more than 170,000 times. Samantha Moriá Reynolds shared a photo of a thermometer with a temperature of 101.4 with the following message:
What Happens If You Accidentally Scratch Off A Mole?
From time to time, you may scrape yourself and cause bleeding. Now if it were to happen on a raised mole, there are some recommendations that could help.
The New Normal: Should parents be concerned about the consequences of a one-night candy fiasco?
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by registered dietitian Stephanie Schiff to talk about food.
How to Get Used to Being Busy Again Post-Pandemic...Except Now With Kids
As we adjust to life's "new normal," many parents find themselves busier than ever. But some parents weren't even parents before the pandemic. Keeping a tight schedule and running from place to place with your children may seem overwhelming for many. Knowing how to say "no," creating boundaries and taking...
Sleep paralysis and other things that go bump in the night
ST. LOUIS — Have you ever been lying in bed falling asleep or waking up and notice you temporarily cannot move or speak but can see and hear? It lasts for a few seconds or longer. Maybe you try to fight your way out of it or call for...
Parents Encouraged to Keep Kids Home if Sick With GI Bugs
– Attention parents: If your child is showing signs of a stomach bug, do not send them to school or day care. That’s the take-home message in a new CDC report, which found that nearly 90% of outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal infections in schools and child care settings result from person-to-person contact.
