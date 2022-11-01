Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase Gets Fitted in Lakers Colors
Nike has introduced a vast array of footwear technologies since its inception, one of which has been FlyEase — a system that’s designed to help those with disabilities slip on their sneakers with ease. The laceless tech has appeared on a variety of silhouettes on the Nike and Jordan Brand sides, and for the latter, the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase is one that has been modified with the assistive enhancement.
UNDEFEATED and Nike Are Beginning the Rollout of Their Patent Leather Air Force 1 Pack
UNDEFEATED and have a creative relationship that stretches back two decades and includes milestones like the first-ever Jordan Brand collaboration (an iconic Air Jordan 4 from 2005), so it seems only right that the Swoosh would tap the West Coast-based boutique empire to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. UNDEFEATED and Nike have cooked up bright, bold and patent-leather-covered takes on the Air Force 1 Low that have been teased over the course of 2022, and now it looks like the collection is set to start rolling out in full: its first release, dubbed “Community,” is touching down in North America later this month.
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Returns in Three Colorways
Each year, balances the introduction of new colorways and silhouettes with the return of classic ones. While 2022 has seen the release of countless debut looks, the American sportswear giant turns to its archives once more with the reintroduction of the Nike Air Pegasus 89. The fifth sneaker in one of Nike’s longest running model series in footwear, the Air Pegasus 89 was last spotted in an updated build in 2019. Now, it hits shelves once again in its original form.
On-Foot Look at a Multicolored Nike LeBron 20
While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a slow start to the NBA season with a 2-5 record, James’. partnership continues to thrive. Debuting the Nike LeBron 20 earlier this year, the duo has treated fans and basketball players to an array of thematic looks already. With a set of colorways already landing on shelves, more previews of future releases continue to pop up. Now, a multicolored approach to the Nike LeBron 20 has surfaced.
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
"Georgetown" Hues Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Low
Washington D.C.’s Georgetown University colors have enhanced many models in recent memory, including the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85, Air Jordan 6, and the Terminator High, which makes a return this month. continues to celebrate the reputable establishment by setting its muted hues on the Air Force 1...
The adidas Roverend Adventure is Adorned With Vibrant Accents
Making its debut earlier this year, the chunky Roverend Adventure arrives in a renewed “Halo Blush” colorway. The adidas Originals silhouette hit the ground running with its first drop in an “Off White/Lime Pulse” colorway, followed by an “Aluminium” makeover seen in October. The...
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX "Velvet Brown" Sports an Autumn-Friendly Arrangment
The holidays are just around the corner and this is usually an indication that the weather is going drastically shift to colder, wetter climate conditions. And to comfortably muscle through the days where precipitation is on the heavier side, protective footwear is key and that’s why. is beefing up...
Nike Suspends Its Partnership With Kyrie Irving
Shortly after the Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games,. has now also suspended its partnership with the Point Guard. Another response to Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic on social media last week, the sportswear brand no longer plans to launch the Nike Kyrie 8 signature shoe.
Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for At Least Five Games
After parting ways with head coach Steve Nash earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets announced on Thursday that it will be suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so, further stating that he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” It’s reported that Kyrie’s five-game suspension without pay will extend until he “satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”
Cloudy Skies Hit the Nike Air Max 97
In the past month, has revealed an assortment of Nike Air Max 97 colorways as the 97’s 25th anniversary celebration comes to a close. While COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS remains the shoe’s sole collaborator for 2022, the sneaker has been treated to plenty of exciting looks, both new and returning. Adding to this, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette now finds itself in a cloudy colorway.
Fat Joe Teases New Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Collab for 2023
Fat Joe is teasing new iterations of the Terror Squad x Air Force 1. Taking to Instagram to share the news, the artist — who has one of the most respected sneaker collections — uploaded several photos of himself wearing the silhouette at a recent NBA game along with closeups of a sample. The shoe’s upper features a white base with brown overlays and pink detailing on the panel swoosh, insoles, tongue tag, insole and outsole. Terror Squad branding can be found on the embroidered ankle and heel insignias, while lacing options are offered in white, brown and pink.
Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Projected to Debut at No. 1
Drake and 21 Savage‘s collaborative album Her Loss is projected to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the 16-track record is estimated to earn between 335,000 to 350,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It garnered approximately 150 million first-day streams in the United States and is trending 425 million to 450 million in its first week.
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Green Velvet"
On-foot photos of the Dunk Low “Green Velvet” have sufaced via yankeekicks. The upcoming iteration is crafted with luxe, all-velvet uppers in hues of dark green, with a hint of white landing on the the mesh tongue tag. Traditional Nike branding can also be found on the panel swoosh, embroidered heel branding and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and matching green outsole, with white laces tying the silhouette together for a clean finish.
