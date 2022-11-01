UNDEFEATED and have a creative relationship that stretches back two decades and includes milestones like the first-ever Jordan Brand collaboration (an iconic Air Jordan 4 from 2005), so it seems only right that the Swoosh would tap the West Coast-based boutique empire to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. UNDEFEATED and Nike have cooked up bright, bold and patent-leather-covered takes on the Air Force 1 Low that have been teased over the course of 2022, and now it looks like the collection is set to start rolling out in full: its first release, dubbed “Community,” is touching down in North America later this month.

3 HOURS AGO