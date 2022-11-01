Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Finding real value in the cattle market
This week I was listening to a podcast and the guy on there said that the cost of college tuition has gone up 2,100% since the time our parents went to school. I thought that figure was way off so I did my own research. What I found was that...
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
DIY Bowhunter Tags Huge Kentucky Buck On Pressured Public Land
What does it take to tag a Booner whitetail on a DIY public-land hunt? Well, Missouri deer nut Jace Allen can tell you that it isn’t easy. To get his, he traveled to Kentucky, hunted pressured deer for three weeks straight, and passed up a 150-inch public-land buck. But the payoff was huge. With a green gross score of 182, Allen’s buck smashes the B&C minimum of 170, and is the biggest public-land whitetail we’ve seen or heard about so far this fall.
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret; Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the most popular spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans, as they fear their way of life here could be in danger. Unfortunately, those folks certainly aren't going to like what I'm about to pass along.
iheart.com
Harvest in Iowa is winding up
Row crop harvest was winding down ahead of normal as Iowa’s farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 30, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, applying fall fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling manure. Field fires were reported again in some areas with continued dry conditions.
Here Are The Best Soups In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Smell that? As soon as you walk through the door the unmistakable aroma of chicken, potato, tomato, chowder, or chili. Yep, it's soup season. But hold on! True soup lovers don't wait for a particular season. And I include myself in that group. We cook and eat soup all year long.
beefmagazine.com
Value of gain on Winter backgrounded cattle
Cumulative national feeder and stocker cattle receipts are slightly lagging both 2021 and the 5-year average (2017-2021) at 12,098,700 head through Oct 21. In 2022, more of the receipts are coming from cattle weighing less than 600 lbs. and heifers – both signals that the drought in various parts of the United States is affecting feeder and stocker cattle being sold.
Feral Hogs Now Costing Louisiana Whopping $91 Million Each Year
To say that Louisiana has a "slight problem" with wild hogs would be like saying that Willie Nelson has a slight passion for marijuana. In the latest report released this week from the LSU AgCenter, feral hogs are doing $91.1 million in damage to Louisiana every year. That's an increase of about $15 million in annual damages from the numbers released last year.
Ranching without cows
It rained and snowed the other day, the first real moisture to soak into this soil since 2021. The rain came slowly, allowing the soil to take a long drink instead of carrying itself down to the bottom of the hill. The soil particles expanded in an earthly sigh of relief.
Study: Montana, other states lack good data, fail to consider wolves value
A new study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice suggests that while states like Montana and Idaho have adopted more aggressive wolf hunting strategies, neither the states nor the federal government have good, reliable and accessible data about wolf kills, livestock losses and other “nontarget species” that are captured in traps. The study, […] The post Study: Montana, other states lack good data, fail to consider wolves value appeared first on Daily Montanan.
agupdate.com
A vacation from the ranch but not from livestock
I’m heading home from a quick jaunt overseas. I had the opportunity to take a five-day vacation and decided to jump on it. I have been traveling quite a bit this year. Almost all of it has been industry related, so to attempt a trip not focused on anything dealing with beef, cattle or ranch work sounded like a decent idea.
