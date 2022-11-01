Read full article on original website
G7 Urges China to Abstain From Threats, Use of Force
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of...
Germany's Scholz Tells China: Any Change in Taiwan's Status Quo Must Be Peaceful
BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region. "I have ... made it clear that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful or...
More Sanctions Against Haitian Political Elites Are Coming -Canada Foreign Minister
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti's political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. "Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites," Melanie Joly told Reuters by telephone after...
Analysis-Egypt Eyes Diplomatic Payoff From Hosting COP27 Climate Summit
CAIRO (Reuters) - When Egypt hosts the COP27 climate summit this week it will be hoping for an injection of international legitimacy as well as green financing at a time when its economy has been struggling and it has faced rising criticism over human rights. The United Nations climate talks...
Scholz: Xi Opposing Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Reason Enough to Visit China
BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was heavily criticised for a trip to Beijing this week, said on Saturday his and Chinese President Xi Jinping's joint statement opposing the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been reason enough for the visit. Scholz's comments came a day after his...
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
Former Petrobras Executive Asks Brazil Court to Block Dividend Payment
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
French MP Brings Parliament to a Halt by Yelling 'Go Back to Africa' to Black MP
PARIS (Reuters) - France's lower house of parliament suspended its session on Thursday after a far-right MP shouted, "Go back to Africa!" as a Black legislator from the far left asked a question about immigration. The comment created a huge commotion. The centrist government and left-wing alliance said it was...
Ghanaian Protesters Demand President Step Down Over Economic Crisis
ACCRA (Reuters) - More than 1,000 protesters marched through Ghana's capital Accra on Saturday, calling for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo amid an economic crisis that has hammered the cedi currency and seen fuel and food costs spiral to record levels. Filing past police in riot gear, the red-clad...
China Opposes Canada's Order on Lithium Mining Investments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged...
Venezuela Rejects ICC Prosecutor's Decision to Resume Human Rights Investigation
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's government rejected on Saturday a decision by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to resume an investigation into alleged human rights violations by the South American country's officials. On Tuesday, ICC Prosecutor Karim Kham applied for authorization to continue the investigation after he had...
Haitians Hope for Fuel Supplies After Police Break up Gang Blockade at Terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians on Saturday hoped for a quick return of fuel supplies after police broke up a gang blockade that for two months had left the economy without gasoline or diesel and triggered a humanitarian crisis. Haiti's National Police said in a statement late on Friday that it...
Prisoners' Families Hold Small Protest in Bahrain During Pope Visit
ISA TOWN, Bahrain (Reuters) -Relatives of death row and life inmates in Bahrain held a small protest along Pope Francis' motorcade route on Saturday calling for freedom of political prisoners in the Gulf Arab state. It was not clear if the pope saw the placards as his motorcade moved from...
Italy Demands Countries Take Responsibility for Migrant Rescue Boats
ROME (Reuters) -A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants...
Japan Hosts Multilateral Display of Naval Unity Amid East Asia Tension
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan hosted its first international fleet review for seven years on Sunday with ships from 12 other nations in a show of unity as North Korea fires record numbers of missiles and China increases its pressure on Taiwan. The naval parade in Sagami Bay near Tokyo...
Germany, Other EU Members Plan to Expand Iran Sanctions -Der Spiegel
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday...
