Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Portugal's Airline TAP Turns to Rare Profit as Revenues Soar
LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese airline TAP posted a rare net profit in the third quarter on Wednesday on strong revenue and helped by currency hedging, but said visibility for next year remained low. The state-owned company, which is undergoing restructuring, reported a profit of 111 million euros ($110 million) versus...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Amgen Bid to Revive Cholesterol Drug Patents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Amgen Inc's bid to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha that were invalidated due to a legal challenge by rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The justices took up Amgen's appeal of the lower court ruling that...
Comments / 0