US News and World Report
China Evergrande Says Its Interests in Land in Hong Kong Sold for $637 Million
(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its interests in a plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district have been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The proceeds will be used to repay some of the company's financial obligations in relation to...
US News and World Report
Australian Lender Westpac Sees Profit Drop on Charge, Raises Cost Target
(Reuters) -Australia's No. 3 lender Westpac Banking Corp on Monday reported a drop in annual earnings, hit by a charge on the sale of its life insurance unit, and raised cost guidance as it flagged lower home prices and higher unemployment into 2023. Westpac revised its target for costs incurred...
US News and World Report
Jeremy Hunt Set to Outline 60 Billion Pounds in Tax Rises and Spending Cuts -Guardian
(Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt plans to set out on Nov. 17 up to 60 billion pounds ($67.82 billion) of tax rises and spending cuts, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts, the Guardian reported on Sunday. Citing a Whitehall source, the newspaper said the figures...
US News and World Report
Former Petrobras Executive Asks Brazil Court to Block Dividend Payment
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.
US News and World Report
Some Small Shareholders in Swedish Match Sell Out Ahead of Bid Deadline
(Reuters) - Swedish Match's small shareholders have sold parts or all of their holdings to lock in profits even though they oppose Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International's $16 billion bid for the company. PMI launched its bid for the maker of tobacco and nicotine oral products at 106 crowns a share...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Airlines Reboot as COVID Sparks a Revolution in One-Day Business Trips
SYDNEY/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Airlines around the world are ripping up schedules and bringing in new flights to cope with a COVID-triggered trend in corporate travel for executives like Jerome Harris - the scrapping of one-day business trips in favour of longer stays. For Sydney-based Harris, exhausting one-day treks to Melbourne...
US News and World Report
Dollar Bounces as Chin Sticks to Pandemic Policy
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was preparing to relax its...
US News and World Report
SoftBank Faces Tech Stock Weakness at Q2 Earnings
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is expected to face further weakness in tech stocks when it reports second-quarter earnings on Friday, after two brutal quarters that have shaken Masayoshi Son's tech conglomerate. The Vision Fund investing arm booked $50 billion in losses in the six months to end-June as...
US News and World Report
Canada's Share Buyback Tax Could Backfire, Energy Sector Warns
(Reuters) - Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said. Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any...
US News and World Report
Positioning for Pivot Made in China
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. What the Fed taketh away, China could be about to giveth back. Speculation is mounting that China may make substantial changes to its zero-COVID policy soon and begin opening the economy back up. Chinese asset prices were on fire at the end of last week, and the glow is expected to continue burning brightly into Monday.
US News and World Report
Explainer-COP27: What Is 'Loss and Damage' Compensation, and Who Should Pay?
(Reuters) - Nearly 200 countries gathering for the U.N. climate conference in Egypt are expected to lock horns over whether rich nations should pay compensation to vulnerable states hit by climate-fuelled disasters. The COP27 summit follows a year of such disasters, from floods that killed more than 1,700 people in...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
US News and World Report
Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
