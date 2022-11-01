ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville’ Harris, Dickerson Named to All-Region Team

Madisonville-North Hopkins had a pair of golfers named to the all-region team by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Paul Harris finished in third place at the Region Two Tournament as part of a season that saw him claim six top-10 finishes. Ben Dickerson was also named to the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville’s Tucker Earns All-State, All-Region Honors

Madisonville golfer Karra Tucker has been named first-team all-state and the Region Two player of the year by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Tucker won four tournaments during the season including the region tournament at the Henderson Country Club. She finished fourth at the first round of the state tournament and seventh at the state tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club.
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Marshal Golfers Earn Postseason Honors

Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth has been named Kentucky Miss Golf for the third straight year in addition to earning first-team all-state and regional player of the year honors from the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. It was a phenomenal year for Beth, who never finished worse than fifth...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Landon Hunt Receives All-Region Honor

Landon Hunt has earned all-region honors for the second consecutive year. The Christian County freshman won the Region Two Golf Tournament at the Madisonville Country Club. He also claimed the title at the Christian County Invitational at Western Hills. Hunt also posted top-five finishes at Daviess County and Madisonville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Tyler Hale Named Heisman High School Winner

Tyler Hale has been announced as a 2022 Heisman High School scholarship school winner. This honor is in recognition of outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, and community service. Heisman school winners are eligible to be named state winners and receive $1,000 scholarships if they are so named. Hale is a...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown’s Fort Named to All-Region Team

Hopkinsville High School golfer Anna Fort earned all-region honors from the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Fort had four top-10 finishes during the 2022 season which included a fifth-place finish at the Christian County Invitational. Fort was the 10th-place finisher at the Region Two Tournament at the Henderson Country Club.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg’s Noffisinger Named Heisman School Winner

Trigg County High School senior Olivia Noffsinger has been announced as a 2022 Heisman High School scholarship school winner. This honor is in recognition of outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, and community service. Heisman school winners are eligible to be named state winners and receive $1,000 scholarships if they are so named.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Conlee Lindsey Named to All-Region Team

University Heights Academy sophomore Conlee Lindsey was named to the all-region golf team by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Lindsey had seven top-10 finishes during the season including an All A Classic region championship. She finished in eighth place at the All A Classic State Tournament at the Arlington club in Richmond.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

All-Region List Has Rheagan Lindsey’s Name On It

University Heights Academy golfer Rheagan Lindsey closed out her stellar career by earning all-region honors from the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Lindsey was the All A Classic region tournament runner-up and finished in 12th place at the All A Classic State Tournament. She posted a fifth-place finish at the region tournament at the Henderson Country Club and finished in 40th place at the state tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

UHA’s Brandon Grace Named Region Coach of the Year

University Heights Academy’s Brandon Grace has been named the Region Two girls’ golf coach of the year following voting by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. With a team that included two middle schoolers and three golfers playing at the high school level for the first time,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – UHA’s Brown Details Run at State Cross Country

University Heights Academy senior Cam Brown was the second Blazer across the line at last weekend’s KHSAA Class A State Cross County Championship, finishing 90th with a time of 18:58. Afterward, Brown talked about the course at Bourbon County and his development during the season.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Heritage Christian Academy 74, PACHEK 33

The Heritage Christian Academy boys’ basketball team played host to PACHEK in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, winning 74-33 behind 21 points from Jason Leek. PACHEK is the Pennyrile Area Christian Home Educators of Kentucky, a homeschool support group serving Christian, Trigg, and Todd Counties, as well as Clarksville, Tennessee.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Cheerleaders Place 2nd in Murfreesboro

Not a bad way to resume competitive cheer competition over the weekend for the cheerleaders from Trigg County High School. The Wildcat cheerleaders were in action over the weekend at the Middle Tennessee Classic Cheer Competition at Blackmon High School in Murfreesboro. In their first competition since 2019, the Trigg...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 1, 2022

Alden Raymond Holt Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home in Murray. Born in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Alden Raymond Holt Sr. and Nellie Maud (McKinney) Holt. He retired after 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He...
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil water advisory issued for Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 has issued a boil water advisory due to a line repair on Thursday. According to officials, the advisory impacts the following areas: South Carrollton from Highway 431 to Highway 81 and all side roads 71 Highway 81 to 759 Highway 81 and all side roads […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Landon’s Hope hopes for help

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
SEBREE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy