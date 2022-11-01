ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham

A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table

Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

GospelFest Benefit for New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Set For Nov. 10, 2022 6:00 pm At North Highlands Baptist Church Hueytown

In August, a pillar church in our community—New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church—suffered a devastating fire in their church building with a total loss. The Hueytown Arts Council mourns with the church family of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and will be hosting a GospelFest Benefit, with ALL proceeds serving as a benefit for the rebuilding efforts of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
HUEYTOWN, AL
alabamanews.net

Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery

A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
Literary Hub

Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror

When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU AT THE 81ST MAGIC CITY CLASSIC

Story and photo’s from Alabama A&M University Facebook page. AAMU fans came out to support their Bulldogs for the 81st Magic City Classic. Before the game, AAMU President Daniel K. Wims and ASU President Quinton T. Ross took part in several check presentations:. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL

