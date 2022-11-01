Read full article on original website
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham
A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
thecutoffnews.com
GospelFest Benefit for New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Set For Nov. 10, 2022 6:00 pm At North Highlands Baptist Church Hueytown
In August, a pillar church in our community—New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church—suffered a devastating fire in their church building with a total loss. The Hueytown Arts Council mourns with the church family of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and will be hosting a GospelFest Benefit, with ALL proceeds serving as a benefit for the rebuilding efforts of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
thecutoffnews.com
Tonight, Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 - 7 pm - Hallelujah Night Family Carnival - The Salvation Army Bessemer
Tonigh, Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 - 7 pm - Hallelujah Night Family Carnival - The Salvation Army Bessemer. Candy, Food, Games, Fun, Faith and Fellowship. A Safe and Chrisitian Alternative to Trick or Treating. Where: 525 13th Street North Bessemer, AL 35020.
alabamanews.net
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
sylacauganews.com
CACC’s Manufacturing Training Boot Camp to begin next Tuesday, Nov. 8
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Central Alabama Community College (CACC) is teaming up with Alabama Graphite Products to bring a Manufacturing Training Boot Camp to its campuses beginning next Tuesday night, Nov. 8. The classes will run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 15 and will be conducted every Tuesday and...
Birmingham woman set to ‘Come on down!” on ‘The Price is Right’
Korliss Datcher of Birmingham can teach psychology, coach athletics and offer tips for maximum enjoyment at Disney parks. But can she correctly guess the prices of merchandise (perhaps a car, a refrigerator or a set of living room furniture) and win prizes on TV?. Fans of “The Price Is Right”...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
Literary Hub
Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
wbrc.com
PHOTO GALLERY: NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist dress up for Halloween
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween doesn’t get any cuter than this!. Nurses at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center hand-made some cute Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU. Just look how adorable they are. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU AT THE 81ST MAGIC CITY CLASSIC
Story and photo’s from Alabama A&M University Facebook page. AAMU fans came out to support their Bulldogs for the 81st Magic City Classic. Before the game, AAMU President Daniel K. Wims and ASU President Quinton T. Ross took part in several check presentations:. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the...
Alabama Goodwill to open third store in Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Alabama Goodwill Industries (AGI) plans to open a third store in the Center Point area. The new store, located at 2310 Center Point Parkway in the old Badcock building next to Dollar Tree, will employ 25 Center Point residents and will have 12,000 square feet of retail […]
wbrc.com
Shelby Baptist employee making a difference
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Comments / 0