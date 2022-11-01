Man Reminds Us of a Hilarious Brutal Truth

We feel attacked

Remember when you were little, and your parents' friends seemed so...old? Like, well, like your parents. They were some ancient people your parents hung out with and talked to about some really boring stuff and laughed really loud and maybe drank a bottle of wine or a few beers together, and that was pretty much that.



But did you ever stop to consider who those people were? They weren't actually all that ancient. (Neither were your parents.) They probably weren't talking about boring stuff, either. As @lottidotti80 pointed out in a disturbingly hilarious video:

"Did you know all your parents' haggard old friends from your childhood memories were in fact 31 years old?"

Yowch.

Ugh. That realization is fun for no one. But they seemed so...adult! And world-weary, and like they'd had their lives together forever. But that's not really what 31 feels like now, is it? The real question is, did our parents and their friends feel just as clueless as we felt at 31? Because in that case, it seems remarkable that our generation made it to adulthood.

Commenters totally related to this weird feeling...

"George Costanza was only 31… crazy to me"

"ok but people looked hella older back then. right??"

"its just a perspective thing. i remember thinking college aged kids were sooo mature & grown up. now they look like little children to me."

"Our generation looks much better at 35 then prior generations did. 35 really is the new 25."

"Truth - but they LOOKED so “mature”. Must be from wearing “slacks” and such haha"

"Yes and honestly seemed so much older! Watch love connection from the 80’s …. Sam"

Aging is a pretty weird thing, there's no question about that. But we can't really be aging the same way our parents did, can we? As one commenter put it, "Ok but they didn’t have retinol and I do."