How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Forever Chemicals Found in Deer Are Causing A ‘Do Not Eat’ Order in Maine
When I used to be in the restaurant business, I remember when all the hub-bub started about the amount of Mercury in fish coming out of Maine's waters. I remember there were all these recommendations about what you should eat, and how much. Pregnant women in particular were advised to leave Maine's ground fish out of their diet.
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
This River in Maine Was Cursed For Over 200 Years
The Saco River runs in both Maine and New Hampshire. It is one of Maine's largest rivers that starts in the White Mountains and empties into the ocean at Biddeford Pool. Every year, many people go to the Saco River to go tubing, kayaking, or just enjoy being outside on a nice day. However, there is a dark history that once took over the waters that is Saco River.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Maine?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the state of Maine. Pickup trucks are particularly popular, as they're efficient in the winter and can battle the terrain in many of the most rural parts of the state. Trucks are often a staple of many outdoor activities in Maine, including camping, hunting, rafting, and more. During certain seasons in Maine, you'll often see truck beds filled with several people traveling to a destination. But is it legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Maine?
Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat
They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
Watch the Ocean Rise 50 Feet in This National Park Near Maine
Gazing out at the jagged, red-rock coastline and sea stacks of the Bay of Fundy, it’s hard not to wonder if you’ve stumbled onto an alien landscape or at least a portion of The Martian set, if Matt Damon had decorated the Hab’s backyard with Christmas trees. While you’re unlikely to find a forlorn astronaut roaming the shores, what you will discover, if you accept this mission, is a place teeming with the raw power of nature.
Discover the Highest Point in Maine
Maine is a state in the uppermost northeast corner of the United States of America, bordered by Canada (New Brunswick and Quebec) on its northern end, and New Hampshire on its west end. Maine’s coastal location makes it a sought-after locale for lovers of nature. It is known for its clams, lobster, forests, national parks, islands, and mountains. Let’s take a look at the highest point in Maine.
Maine, Part 1: See You up Trail
As soon as we started the Mahoosuc Notch, it began to rain. We looked at each other with grim determination, and did our best to stuff our layers into our waterproof bags, pack liners – anywhere where we thought our insulating layers and sleeping bags would be safe. I shoved my puffy into a dry bag and sealed it tight in my liner, pulled on my rain jacket and pants, buried my camera to protect it from the rain (sorry, no pictures!) and clipped on my pack.
At 102, Virginia Oliver is a Maine lobstering legend
Virginia Oliver, who was born in 1920, has been harvesting lobsters since the age of 10. At the age of 102, she still works side-by-side with her 79-year-old son. "My father was a lobster dealer," she said. "It's just my whole life." Her boat, the Virginia, docks at Spruce Head...
Maine May Have Been Home to One of the First Carousels in the United States
It turns out that one of the first operating carousels in the United States was in Maine...or was it?. According to the Maine Memory Network, the Palace Playland amusement park at Old Orchard Beach first opened in 1902. One of the park's most popular attractions was Noah's Ark, a "kid-friendly, boat-shaped funhouse with hand-carved figures of Noah and his family." Near the beloved ride was a carousel, supposedly one of the oldest in the country.
