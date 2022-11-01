Read full article on original website
Landon Hunt Receives All-Region Honor
Landon Hunt has earned all-region honors for the second consecutive year. The Christian County freshman won the Region Two Golf Tournament at the Madisonville Country Club. He also claimed the title at the Christian County Invitational at Western Hills. Hunt also posted top-five finishes at Daviess County and Madisonville.
Hoptown’s Fort Named to All-Region Team
Hopkinsville High School golfer Anna Fort earned all-region honors from the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Fort had four top-10 finishes during the 2022 season which included a fifth-place finish at the Christian County Invitational. Fort was the 10th-place finisher at the Region Two Tournament at the Henderson Country Club.
Madisonville’s Tucker Earns All-State, All-Region Honors
Madisonville golfer Karra Tucker has been named first-team all-state and the Region Two player of the year by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Tucker won four tournaments during the season including the region tournament at the Henderson Country Club. She finished fourth at the first round of the state tournament and seventh at the state tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Madisonville’ Harris, Dickerson Named to All-Region Team
Madisonville-North Hopkins had a pair of golfers named to the all-region team by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Paul Harris finished in third place at the Region Two Tournament as part of a season that saw him claim six top-10 finishes. Ben Dickerson was also named to the...
Cathryn Brown Named to All-Region Team
Cathryn Brown has earned all-region honors from the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. The Lyon County senior won tournaments at Trigg County and Bowling Green in addition to second-place finishes at the region, state first round, and the state golf tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club. Brown has...
Lady Marshal Golfers Earn Postseason Honors
Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth has been named Kentucky Miss Golf for the third straight year in addition to earning first-team all-state and regional player of the year honors from the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. It was a phenomenal year for Beth, who never finished worse than fifth...
VIDEO – UHA’s Brown Details Run at State Cross Country
University Heights Academy senior Cam Brown was the second Blazer across the line at last weekend’s KHSAA Class A State Cross County Championship, finishing 90th with a time of 18:58. Afterward, Brown talked about the course at Bourbon County and his development during the season.
All-Region List Has Rheagan Lindsey’s Name On It
University Heights Academy golfer Rheagan Lindsey closed out her stellar career by earning all-region honors from the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Lindsey was the All A Classic region tournament runner-up and finished in 12th place at the All A Classic State Tournament. She posted a fifth-place finish at the region tournament at the Henderson Country Club and finished in 40th place at the state tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Tyler Hale Named Heisman High School Winner
Tyler Hale has been announced as a 2022 Heisman High School scholarship school winner. This honor is in recognition of outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, and community service. Heisman school winners are eligible to be named state winners and receive $1,000 scholarships if they are so named. Hale is a...
Conlee Lindsey Named to All-Region Team
University Heights Academy sophomore Conlee Lindsey was named to the all-region golf team by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. Lindsey had seven top-10 finishes during the season including an All A Classic region championship. She finished in eighth place at the All A Classic State Tournament at the Arlington club in Richmond.
Trigg’s Joiner Named a Heisman High School Winner
Aydan Joiner has been announced as a 2022 Heisman High School scholarship school winner. This honor is in recognition of outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, and community service. Heisman school winners are eligible to be named state winners and receive $1,000 scholarships if they are so named. The Trigg County...
UHA’s Brandon Grace Named Region Coach of the Year
University Heights Academy’s Brandon Grace has been named the Region Two girls’ golf coach of the year following voting by the Kentucky High School Golf Coaches Association. With a team that included two middle schoolers and three golfers playing at the high school level for the first time,...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Caldwell County’s Cannon Littlejohn
Caldwell County senior Cannon Littlejohn hasn’t let a busy sports schedule have a negative affect on his work in the classroom. In fact, Littlejohn is an honor student and dual-credit student with a 4.0 GPA. He was a member of Caldwell’s regional champion tennis team this past spring —...
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Cathryn Brown
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown. Give it a look.
Trigg Cheerleaders Place 2nd in Murfreesboro
Not a bad way to resume competitive cheer competition over the weekend for the cheerleaders from Trigg County High School. The Wildcat cheerleaders were in action over the weekend at the Middle Tennessee Classic Cheer Competition at Blackmon High School in Murfreesboro. In their first competition since 2019, the Trigg...
PHOTOS – Heritage Christian Academy 74, PACHEK 33
The Heritage Christian Academy boys’ basketball team played host to PACHEK in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, winning 74-33 behind 21 points from Jason Leek. PACHEK is the Pennyrile Area Christian Home Educators of Kentucky, a homeschool support group serving Christian, Trigg, and Todd Counties, as well as Clarksville, Tennessee.
Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
Fatal collision in Trigg County injures two others
A Monday morning collision resulted in the death of a Trigg County woman. The wreck occurred on US-68/KY-80 between Cadiz and Canton, where it intersects with Blue Springs Road. Kentucky state troopers report that 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz and a passenger, 75-year-old Everett Birdsong, collided with a truck pulling...
Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor
CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
