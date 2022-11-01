ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Austin Bluffs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect robbed a store in the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to CSPD at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Barnes Road about […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide

WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Three armed robberies overnight around Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls for three separate robberies that happened overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Officers were called at around 1:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Lane south of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers reviewed security camera evidence […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police seized 100+ fentanyl pills from car

4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

