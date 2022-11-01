COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.

