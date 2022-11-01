Read full article on original website
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
Driver chases after van rolling down a hill, neighbors catch it all on camera
Armed robbery at store on Austin Bluffs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect robbed a store in the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to CSPD at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Barnes Road about […]
Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a string of robberies across Colorado Springs overnight. Officers tell 11 News the suspects have hit at least four businesses in the span of just a few hours early Wednesday morning. Police say the crimes appear to be linked. The first robbery...
Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide
Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man in connection with multiple crimes on Wednesday. According to police, an investigation was launched leading them to a property in the 2400 block of Tucci Ln. The neighborhood is just west of Lake Minnequa. While executing a search warrant on the property, police say they seized the following items:
WATCH: Colorado Springs officials looking to improve safety at certain intersections
WATCH: Police say man found outside Old Colorado city gas station with fentanyl pills
Three armed robberies overnight around Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls for three separate robberies that happened overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Officers were called at around 1:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Lane south of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers reviewed security camera evidence […]
Frontier Airlines discontinuing service at Colorado Springs Airport Friday
Police also recovered meth, a gun, cash, and drug paraphernalia. An investigation is underway after a student allegedly brought a gun to Vista Ridge High School.
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man
WATCH: Police seized 100+ fentanyl pills from car
Body camera video shows the moments before officers shoot a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police officers in December of 2021. In September of this year, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a report that said the officers involved were justified in using lethal force. Now, body camera video show the tense moments leading up to the shooting.
Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
Colorado Springs police ask public for help in cold case homicide of ‘Lucky’ Molina
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with a cold case. According to CSPD, the body of Luis “Lucky” Molina was found on Nov. 2, 2018 at about 9 in the morning in the 1700 block of Mount Washington Street on the southwest side of the city. Investigators say Molina had traumatic injuries.
CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
