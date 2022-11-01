PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.

