Read full article on original website
joann painter
2d ago
He should get the max sentence. He murdered his mother and sister. The least he should get is life without parole. They don't get to live their lives.
Reply
2
Related
3 from Belmont County arrested after drug search
Three people from Belmont County were arrested after a drug search on Wednesday. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says detectives from their Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Neffs. Deputies say the search found a large quantity of meth, money, and two firearms. Two traffic stops were done in connection […]
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges
A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
wtuz.com
Half Million Bond for Charges of Murder and Others
A 33-year-old will remain at the Tuscarawas County Jail after bond was set Wednesday morning. Corey Harshey appeared on video before New Philadelphia Municipal Court Magistrate Christine Weimer for his initial arraignment. She listed the accused charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault, with the separate counts...
Man charged in fishing scandal facing local stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.
Ohio man arrested after waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County; Wanted on escape charge
A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County. Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio. Deputies say Coleman […]
whbc.com
Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges. 19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago. The...
WOLF
Man arrested, charged for taking runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after State Police say he knowingly took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. State Police report that on September 27th around 2 AM, troopers received a report of a runaway teen from West Mahanoy Township.
explore venango
Police: Woman Files False Criminal Trespass Report Following Family Dispute Over Hunting Camp
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County woman is facing charges for reportedly filing a false criminal trespass report following a family dispute at a seasonal camp in Barnett Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittany Ann Harcarik, of Finleyville, Washington...
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
Man charged with running away with 14-year-old
WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
cleveland19.com
Navarre police arrest man after business owner spots him trying to commit a crime
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was arrested by Navarre police early Wednesday after a business owner spotted him allegedly trying to break into a dryer. According to Navarre police, a business owner called police around 6:20 a.m. after seeing a man wearing a mask and acting suspiciously at the Spee-D-Food Marathon.
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
West Virginia man accused of killing, throwing neighbor’s dog over hill pleads guilty
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia man was in court Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw the canine over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, Brooke County pleaded guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 […]
pghcitypaper.com
Temporary restraining order served on Wilkinsburg officer filmed striking a protester in April
A Wilkinsburg police officer who struck a protester in April is now facing allegations of domestic violence and has been ordered to surrender his firearms by a judge. A romantic partner accuses him of brandishing a weapon against her. Wilkinsburg officer Seth Taylor was served with an emergency protection from...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of oxycodone, oxymorphone pills found during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges following a recent traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County. Deputies pulled stopped the driver, identified by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office as Brandon Wilson, on I-80 on Oct. 25. A drug-sniffing K-9...
West Virginia woman found guilty after ‘suspicious behavior at a local gas station’
A West Virginia woman was found guilty following a two day jury trial in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says, Beth Adams, age 39 was arrested in December of 2021 after a narcotics investigator noticed suspicious behavior at a local gas station. Detectives said they believed they witnessed a drug […]
wtae.com
Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash
PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
Comments / 3