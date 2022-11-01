ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Comments / 3

joann painter
2d ago

He should get the max sentence. He murdered his mother and sister. The least he should get is life without parole. They don't get to live their lives.

WTRF- 7News

3 from Belmont County arrested after drug search

Three people from Belmont County were arrested after a drug search on Wednesday. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says detectives from their Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Neffs. Deputies say the search found a large quantity of meth, money, and two firearms. Two traffic stops were done in connection […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges

A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Half Million Bond for Charges of Murder and Others

A 33-year-old will remain at the Tuscarawas County Jail after bond was set Wednesday morning. Corey Harshey appeared on video before New Philadelphia Municipal Court Magistrate Christine Weimer for his initial arraignment. She listed the accused charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault, with the separate counts...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges. 19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago. The...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WBRE

Man charged with running away with 14-year-old

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
TOWER CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash

PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
PITTSBURGH, PA

