Logan, UT

Six things to know about Utah State’s matchup with New Mexico

LOGAN – Following Utah State’s second bye week of the football season, the team will host New Mexico (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West) as a new battle begins down the stretch of the season. Instead of controlling its destiny for a potential Mountain West Championship game appearance, the Aggies (3-4, 2-2) are fighting simply to become bowl eligible and extend the current run of nine bowl appearances in 11 seasons.
LOGAN, UT
Logan Ranger District to begin selling Christmas tree cutting permits Nov. 10

LOGAN – The Logan Ranger District will begin selling Christmas Tree Permits starting November 10, 2022 at 8 a.m. Permits are available to purchase online only at www.recreation.gov. Additional information and area cutting maps can also be found online. Permits cost $20.00 and there is a limit of one...
LOGAN, UT
Clarkston man arrested for allegedly abusing woman for decades

LOGAN — New allegations have come out against a 40-year-old Clarkston man accused of abusing a woman for decades. Baldomero Maldonado-Villagomez was booked on new offences Tuesday at the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Maldonado’s...
CLARKSTON, UT
Fireworks abound at Cache County Council meeting on controversial budget

LOGAN — The Cache County Council took County Executive David Zook to the woodshed for a thorough thrashing at a special meeting Nov. 1 to consider his controversial 2023 budget proposal. At their first meeting since the council and county executive traded public barbs over next year’s budget, the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
LETTER: Appalled at County Executive’s actions

I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County Executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced...
CACHE COUNTY, UT

