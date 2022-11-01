LOGAN – Following Utah State’s second bye week of the football season, the team will host New Mexico (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West) as a new battle begins down the stretch of the season. Instead of controlling its destiny for a potential Mountain West Championship game appearance, the Aggies (3-4, 2-2) are fighting simply to become bowl eligible and extend the current run of nine bowl appearances in 11 seasons.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO