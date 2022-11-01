Read full article on original website
Six things to know about Utah State’s matchup with New Mexico
LOGAN – Following Utah State’s second bye week of the football season, the team will host New Mexico (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West) as a new battle begins down the stretch of the season. Instead of controlling its destiny for a potential Mountain West Championship game appearance, the Aggies (3-4, 2-2) are fighting simply to become bowl eligible and extend the current run of nine bowl appearances in 11 seasons.
Wasatch Graffiti Busters spend their Saturday cleaning graffiti in Green Canyon cave
LOGAN – Last Saturday, Oct. 29, the Wasatch Graffiti Busters came to Logan to pressure wash a large amount of painted graffiti off of the walls of a cave located in Green Canyon. The volunteers usually takes their weekends and clean paint of rocks and other graffiti in the...
Counting down to Nov. 8th, life is getting busy for local and state election officials
LOGAN — It’s a busy time right now for the State Director of Elections for Utah Ryan Cowley. On KVNU’s For the People program last week, Cowley said there is a lot to keep track of. “There are a lot of moving pieces with elections, and you...
Green Canyon High School stages behind-the-scenes look at ‘War of the Worlds’
NORTH LOGAN — A local theater company will debut a dramatization of War of the Worlds this week here in Cache Valley. GreenWolf Productions will present that show, with a twist, at Green Canyon High School on Nov. 3 to Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Director David Sidwell said...
Benson’s Johnson Farms receives a share of $1 million food security grant
BENSON – Johnson Farms of Benson was one of 10 recipients to receive a share of The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) food security program’s $1 million grant program. UDAF received 79 applications from 26 counties with over $14 million in requests. Johnson Farms was the...
Logan Ranger District to begin selling Christmas tree cutting permits Nov. 10
LOGAN – The Logan Ranger District will begin selling Christmas Tree Permits starting November 10, 2022 at 8 a.m. Permits are available to purchase online only at www.recreation.gov. Additional information and area cutting maps can also be found online. Permits cost $20.00 and there is a limit of one...
Clarkston man arrested for allegedly abusing woman for decades
LOGAN — New allegations have come out against a 40-year-old Clarkston man accused of abusing a woman for decades. Baldomero Maldonado-Villagomez was booked on new offences Tuesday at the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Maldonado’s...
Fireworks abound at Cache County Council meeting on controversial budget
LOGAN — The Cache County Council took County Executive David Zook to the woodshed for a thorough thrashing at a special meeting Nov. 1 to consider his controversial 2023 budget proposal. At their first meeting since the council and county executive traded public barbs over next year’s budget, the...
LETTER: Appalled at County Executive’s actions
I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County Executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced...
