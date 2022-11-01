ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMO News

What to expect on election night in Washington state

What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA attorney general warns of more possible scams

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement

(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm

With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Key races to watch in Washington state's 2022 general election

WASHINGTON — Election Day is Nov. 8 and ballots were sent to voters' mailboxes on Oct. 21. As voters prepare to cast their ballots this November, here are some of the key races and initiatives in Washington state. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) U.S. Sen....
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness

SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: WA Senate race statistically tied as Tiffany Smiley surges

The Washington Senate race is now statistically tied, according to a new Trafalgar Poll. Republican newcomer Tiffany Smiley earned 48.2% support to 30-year incumbent Patty Murray’s 49.4%. The margin of error is 2.9%, making this a statistical dead heat. 2.4% of voters are undecided. It appears the surge is...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
KXRO.com

WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
MONTESANO, WA

