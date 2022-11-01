ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Bills are a 12.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers: NFL Week 9 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?

The Arizona Republic : Bills 32, Jets 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Jets are a nice story, but the Bills are a powerhouse. It could be a huge win for the Bills."

Bookies.com : Bet the Bills to cover vs. Jets

Bill Speros writes: "Death. Taxes. The Jets. Gang Green got spooked on Halloween weekend by the Patriots. Zach Wilson was again seeing ghosts wearing Patriots uniforms in a 22-17 Week 8 loss. And a week after facing their worst nightmare - Belichick's Patriots have beaten the Jets 12 straight times - the Jets run into the iron of the AFC East in the Bills. Suddenly, the once-stratospheric Jets are playing what could be considered a must-win if they hope to take the AFC East crown. It won't happen this time. Keep the paper bags handy."

NFL Week 9 odds :

ESPN : Bills have a 79% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Jets a 20.8% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Take the Bills to cover vs. Jets

It writes: "The Jets are coming off an abysmal showing against the Patriots. New England nearly covered this line if not for a late Jets touchdown, and the Bills have a much better offense than the Patriots. Back Buffalo to cruise in this contest."

How to watch: NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Bills 24.8, Jets 9.9

The site's formula predicts that the Bills will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Go with the Bills to cover vs. Jets

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "Oddsmakers are giving the Bills the edge in this contest. ESPN's FPI also favors Buffalo, and I'm in agreement. The Jets' underwhelming offense suffered a huge blow in Week 7 by losing stud running back Breece Hall. That'll put extra pressure on Zach Wilson, who's already struggled through the air and now faces a Bills defense that ranks No. 1 in defensive DVOA. Buffalo should overwhelm Wilson and get a road win with ease."

NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

