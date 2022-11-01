Read full article on original website
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
CNN — The Colorado 8-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California’s Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father – and climbing companion – said. Sam Adventure Baker and his father, Joe...
ABC News
Meet the 8-year-old who just made history as the youngest to climb El Capitan
An 8-year-old boy has made history, becoming the youngest to climb and summit El Capitan, the revered rock formation in California's Yosemite National Park that's widely regarded as one of the most difficult rock formations to climb. Sam Baker, a second grader from Colorado, ascended to the top on Friday....
Witnesses deny father’s claim his eight year old climbed El Capitan: ‘A publicity hoax’
After stepping into the national spotlight, a father is facing criticism after claiming that his eight-year-old son recently became the youngest person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California – a 3,000 granite monolith known as one of the most difficult climbs in the world.Two children, aged nine and 10, were reported three years ago to have made the climb. But as the San Francisco Chronicle reported, they mostly utilised hand clamps letting them get up the cliff via a rope without touching the rock, which isn’t considered to be traditional rock climbing. Father Joe Baker...
Father of boy, 8, whose record-breaking climb of Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan was slammed as 'publicity hoax' by rock climbing veterans brands critics 'evil' - and argues his son's help from ropes is just 'semantics'
The father of a boy who summitted Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan has pushed back against critics who said the boy isn't really the youngest to ever climb the daunting rock face. Critics have accused Joe Baker of staging a 'publicity hoax' around the climb, saying he drummed up media attention...
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
Sam Baker, 8 years old, becomes the youngest person to summit El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park on Friday. CNN correspondent Mike Valerio reports.
Eight-year-old boy becomes youngest person to ascend Yosemite’s El Capitan
Sam Adventure Baker went up the cliff with his father, but some climbers say method known as ‘jugging’ is not true climbing
