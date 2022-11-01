Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Shooting victim is juvenile male with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE (10:38 p.m.) - The victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff is a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a news release. Police said they were called about 8:20 p.m. after a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated two rounds had been fired in the 400 block of East Archer Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Morning car crash leads to Aggravated Fleeing, and DUI arrest by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 1:30 a.m. this morning, Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near West Ann Street and South Greenlawn Avenue. Shortly after the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Arrested After Shots Fired Tuesday Night
A Joliet man who has been arrested every few years is arrested again. Rodney E. Little of the 700 block of Landau Avenue was arrested November 1st for two felonies including Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. On November 1, 2022, at 8:34 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the area...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating crash north of Sugar Grove
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at Route 47 and Green Road, north of Sugar Grove. It happened just before seven Thursday morning. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Nicholas Behnke, of Elburn, was heading north on Route 47 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Lansing.
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
WSPY NEWS
Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash
A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
wjol.com
Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side
On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
Highlands Today
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Bloomington crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has released additional information Tuesday on a deadly crash that occurred at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday. According to a press release, 28-year-old Chelsea D. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary autopsy shows...
Central Illinois Proud
New charges for serial offender in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man with 23 criminal charges to his name will be adding three more. According to Peoria County Court documents, Deshawn Early, 30, was indicted Tuesday for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
1 killed in fiery crash involving semi in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, found dead in Cook County forest preserve
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boy was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cook County forest preserve. Jaiden Howard, 16, was found dead around 3:53 p.m. at Dixmoor Playfield in the Cook County forest preserve near Dixmoor and Harvey, according police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
